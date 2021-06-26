County receives grant for body cams

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey reported at Wednesday’s county board finance committee meeting that his department received a state grant that will help offset the cost of its required body cam purchase.

The county board approved the purchase of 40 body cams, including in-car laptop computers, for $318,646 in May.

Since that approval, Downey found out last week that the department would also now have to replace more of the in-car computers that are obsolete.

Those in-car computers are more than 12 years old and some functions aren’t compatible with the new system.

Those will have to be replaced at an additional cost of $168,646. That increases the total cost to $487,000.

The federal government’s switch in crime-reporting systems is another issue for the old computers.

Downey said every police agency in the country submits information to federal officials.

The Uniform Crime Reports system was replaced by the National Incident Based Reporting System.

He said NIBORS requires 64-bit computers, and the department’s older units are all 32-bit computers.

“So that’s part of the reason why I’m coming back to you now to say our hands are kind of tied,” Downey said.

Fortunately, Downey said, that total cost will be offset by a $276,620 grant from the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board.

It will reduce the total cost of body cams and in-car computers to $210,000.

The department has applied for other grants in hopes of further reducing the overall cost.

“Fortunately, with the grant we still end up paying less, but we just need your approval,” Downey told the committee.

The committee was able to amend the original approval to include the additional computers and for the new cost of $210,000.

The purchase will be completed by the end of July.

The department is purchasing the equipment because of a sweeping criminal reform bill signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker in February.

It requires all police departments in Illinois have body cams in use by 2025. The law did not provide funding avenues for the equipment or relating costs.