Chenoweth starts ONU presidency

BOURBONNAIS — Gregg Chenoweth never imagined after graduating from Olivet Nazarene University with a bachelor’s degree in communication that he would be returning to his alma mater 31 years later to become its president.

In fact, Chenoweth, who took the reins June 1, recalls having a tough time during his first semester as a student.

Originally from Michigan, Chenoweth was attending ONU on a football scholarship, and while he was doing OK in the classroom, he was not flourishing academically as well as he could have been, he said.

In the same building as his current presidential office, Chenoweth had a pivotal conversation with an adviser, which ended up “planting an intellectual intrigue” that has remained with him through his doctoral work and beyond.

“He called me in and kind of roughed me up a little bit. He told me you can do better than this, and he was right,” Chenoweth said. “That sort of shook off the transition shackles and got me centered again.”

Chenoweth called that same adviser, David Kale, who now lives out of state, to inform him when he was selected to become president of ONU.

“You could say maybe I wouldn’t be here if not for that first-semester conversation,” he reflected.

Lifelong connections

As significant as that relationship has been, it wasn’t the only long-lasting connection Chenoweth made during his time as an ONU student.

In addition to making a few lifelong friends whom he remains in touch with, Chenoweth also met his wife, Tammy, a 1989 ONU graduate who majored in elementary education.

The couple now have three adult children, Abbey, Allison and Aaron, as well as two grandchildren and a third grandchild on the way. Aaron graduated from ONU in 2020 and met his wife as a student there as well.

One of the couple’s favorite memories from their time as students was when Gregg first told Tammy he loved her by reciting a poem under a tree, which they later referred to as “the love tree,” outside of the Ludwig Center.

“That tree is gone,” he said. “We joke that now that I have keys to everything, maybe we come in some weekend or evening and maybe we plant a sapling to start it over again.”

<strong>The road to president</strong>

“I never had any ambitions around title or position,” Chenoweth said. “It was more like this movement and this cause resonated with me.”

After graduating from ONU in 1990, Chenoweth earned a master’s degree in organizational communication from Northern Illinois University in 1992 and a doctorate degree in organizational communication with a focus on managing organizational change from Wayne State University in 2003.

He spent the next decade working at ONU, first as a journalism professor, then as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and finally as vice president for academic affairs.

In 2013, he left to become president of Bethel University in Indiana for eight years before returning to ONU in 2021.

He said that, while he and Tammy are intentional in certain ways, they also approach life by remaining open to the opportunities God presents.

“Our mantra as a married couple has been, ‘Our life became nothing we planned but better,’” he said.

That openness led Chenoweth to travel the world, visiting 20 countries. He served as a faculty member in Korea for a year, led teams to Nepal, Australia, Kenya and Israel, and gave a lecture at Oxford University.

“I am so surprised where our life together has gone,” he said. “We never could have imagined that as young 20-somethings here in Bourbonnais.”

Chenoweth’s journey has inspired a piece of advice he would like to impart on young people — be ready when unexpected doors open, rather than trying to force open doors you think you need to enter.

“Don’t be so fixated and anxious about controlling the steps of your future,” he said. “Maybe, try to be wiser and more discerning and openhanded, and it might well be that there are open doors of opportunity there for you.”

<strong>Looking ahead</strong>

One aspect of being ONU president Chenoweth is particularly looking forward to is handing out the Robert Milner Award, which goes to an outstanding male graduate each year. The award was named for Chenoweth’s grandfather, who was a pastor and a farmer.

He said that by the end of 2021, he wants to establish a list of up to five multi-year priorities for the institutional health of the university.

At Bethel, he was credited with helping to increase the university’s assets, reduce its debt, improve institutional work culture and implement debt-free programs for students.

“The truth is this is a very difficult job, but for good reasons, because hoisted up on Olivet’s shoulders are the hopes of many, many people,” he said.

While picking up where a former president left off — especially one with a 30-year legacy — can be daunting, Chenoweth said that ONU’s Board of Trustees and administration were clear that they weren’t looking for a second John Bowling.

“The average in America for a president of a college or university is maybe eight years,” he noted. “So, the length of the tenure, means even [Bowling] was open to say, ‘I understand why Olivet is in a different era now and needs a different style or emphasis.’”

Though he and Bowling might have different personalities and leadership styles, Chenoweth said he was grateful for Bowling having expressed his support for the transition.

Looking behind his shoulder at a painting of Bowling on the wall in the president’s office meeting room, he points out that the former president was playfully known for having “perfect hair,” and offers what he admits is a “dad joke.”

“There is at least one area I can guarantee there is going to be continuity between John Bowling and Gregg Chenoweth, and it is this — neither he nor I ever have a hair out of place.”