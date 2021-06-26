Bradley to purchase JCPenney property

BRADLEY — A second anchor store location at the Northfield Square mall will soon be a Village of Bradley possession if approved.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said this weekend he expects the newly seated Bradley Village Board to approve the $577,500 purchase of the 63,000-square-foot former JCPenney anchor store and its adjoining parking lot.

The board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the village board room.

The village already owns the 80,000-square-foot former Carson’s Men’s Store property at Northfield, which it purchased for $1.1 million in October 2019.

The mall, of course, has seen all of its anchor stores close. In addition to the Carson’s Men’s store and JCPenney, the Carson’s Women’s Store and Sears closed in recent years.

Watson said the village administration agreed on the purchase price during a June 16 auction. He said the purchase was $50,000 above the opening bid.

Watson said he had discussions in a recent executive session with the board regarding this move.

“We want enough property there to make a difference for the redevelopment of that area,” he explained Saturday. “The thing is vacant. If there is a bargain to be had, I believe the village should pursue it.”

Watson said if the bidding had gone much higher — meaning if it had approached the $1 million mark — the village would have backed away. That situation did not materialize, however.

The newly elected mayor said he is sure he and the board will take some criticism for this move, as they did the Carson’s store, but they firmly believe this is the best course of action.

“We are willing to make an investment. We are basically looking to control future development there. ... If we do nothing, this entire area declines. If it’s going to be rescued, we have to do this,” Watson said.

He said these decisions are not easy to make, but the alternative is even harder to look at.

“We are not wanting to let that area fail. In order to breathe life in this area, we are willing to take a proactive approach,” he said.

“You either move on this or you don’t. We had an option to pursue this, so we did. Basically, I believe these are bargain prices.”

In March 2021, the owners of two Bradley-based hotels entered into an option to purchase on contract for the former Carson’s Men’s store. However, the group had a six-month study to determine if the property suited their needs for a convention center.

Watson said an “entertainment entity” has already approached the village and shown interest in the JCPenney property. Whether those discussions prove fruitful, only time will tell.

“By owning it, entities know we are interested in reviving this area,” he said.

WHAT: Village of Bradley Board meeting

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 28

WHERE: Bradley Municipal Building, 147 S. Michigan Ave., Bradley

AGENDA ITEM: Purchase of JCPenney property at Northfield Square mall