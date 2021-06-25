Positive cases of rabid bats reported in Kankakee

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Two bats have tested positive for rabies in the past month in Kankakee County, according to the Kankakee County Health Department.

Though both bats were found in the city of Kankakee, the local health department tells residents to be aware that bats that carry rabies may be found anywhere in Kankakee County.

In Illinois, 13 bats have tested positive for rabies so far this year, according to a press release.

If you find a bat in your home or other location, do not attempt to handle, or remove it yourself, the health department says.

Try to isolate yourself and others from the bat.

Harm to the bat should be minimized so it can be tested for rabies. Contact Kankakee County Animal Control to remove the bat by calling 815-937-2949 during normal business hours. For after-hours calls, use 815-933-3324.

Rabies vaccine may be needed if you handle a bat, or there is a bat in a room with someone who was sleeping, an unobserved child, or someone who is incapacitated, according to a press release.

You may contact the health department to determine if rabies vaccine is needed by calling 815-802-9400 — or afterhours, call 815-937-8479.

To protect your pets from exposure to rabies, the Kankakee County Health Department reminds all owners that it is very important for your pets to be current with their rabies vaccination, even animals that never leave the house.