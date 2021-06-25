Joyce to tour local small businesses

Daily Journal staff report

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, is now accepting applications to tour shops, restaurants and other establishments in the 40th Senate District in the Kankakee area.

The tours are designed for Joyce to promote resources available to small businesses and hear from business owners and entrepreneurs, according to a press release from his office.

“Small businesses are the heart of our communities,” Joyce said. “I am asking local businesses to submit their information and schedule a tour, so we can help empower and support our entrepreneurs as the state moves forward from the pandemic.”

The press release noted Joyce hopes to tour restaurants, retail shops and businesses that provide personal services, like spas and salons. All tours will be in compliance with the state’s public health guidelines and restrictions.

Interested business owners can apply at <a href="http://SenatorPatrickJoyce.com/SmallBusinessTours" target="_blank">SenatorPatrickJoyce.com/SmallBusinessTours.</a>

The program is planned to start in the coming weeks. Once an application is received, a member of Joyce’s team will respond with additional details.