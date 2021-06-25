Doctor dismissed, training stepped up after incident at Riverside

KANKAKEE — On the day Riverside Healthcare was rocked by a racially charged posting in its employee area within the Emergency Room department, the hospital was in the midst of a “Health Equality Action Day.”

The focus of the day-long program, through the Illinois Health and Hospital Association, was to promote racial equity in healthcare.

Then telephones of senior administrators and supervisors began to ring. The calls were of a posting within the employee break room of the emergency room. There was a paper taped to the wall with a racially charged message and the well-known depiction of Escrava Anastacia, a female slave, wearing a punitive iron facemask along with an iron shackle around her neck.

The hospital immediately went to work to find the person responsible for the posting.

Within an approximate 30-minute review of security camera footage, the person, a longtime emergency room doctor, was identified as the source.

The doctor is no longer employed by Riverside, said Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic.

Kambic said he still does not know what prompted the employee to do such a thing.

“It’s a question I would sure like to ask,” he said.

“This was the actions of one misguided individual and it should not be a reflection of the other 3,000 people who work here,” Kambic emphasized.

But even as Kankakee County’s largest employer collects itself following this incident, Kambic said the administration will do everything within its power to make sure such an ugly incident does not happen again.

The hospital — starting with the Emergency Department — will be embarking upon a system-wide diversity and inclusion program, headed by Whitney Mittons, coordinator of diversity, equity and inclusion at Kankakee Community College.

The one-hour educational session will be held at KCC’s North Campus.

Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County chapter of the NAACP, applauded Riverside for its swift action late last week in addressing the issue.

Pace said the NAACP has been in contact with Riverside officials to further investigate the incident. He added he was pleased the hospital is pushing forward with increased staff training.

Pace said there is certainly an intensified climate in America regarding hatred and bigotry. He said people utter or author insensitive statements without regard for others.

“There are people who believe they can say or do anything,” he said.

While complimenting Riverside for its quick response, he noted he is “saddened” this type of behavior remains so prevalent.

“There is still much that needs to be done,” he said.

Kambic noted hospital staff take part in this type of training through the Riverside’s orientation program.

Rebecca Hinrichs, Riverside’s vice president of human resources, said the hospital will work to make sure an incident like this is not repeated.

Hinrichs said she does not yet know how long a time frame it will take to get every employee through the session, but every employee will participate.

Kambic said Riverside has always tried to be ahead of issues and they will continue to be proactive.

“One individual does not reflect on our entire workforce,” he said. “We have so many good people working here.”

He is hoping that despite this unfortunate situation, something positive will result.

“Something good will come out of this,” he said. “We’re getting to trainings and education program quicker than we had planned because of this.”

