City police, fire promote several officers

KANKAKEE — In the continued restructuring of the Kankakee police and fire departments now under new leadership, several recent promotions have been made.

Within the Kankakee Fire Department, Chief Bryan LaRoche announced:

• <strong>Adam Heid</strong> is the deputy chief. Heid was promoted to the position on June 7. He has been a city firefighter since 2002. He had a degree in public safety management.

• <strong>Frank Palmateer</strong> is now a captain. Palmateer was promoted to the post on May 12. He has been with the department since 1996. He has an associate degree in paramedic supervision.

• <strong>Chris Salazar</strong> is now a captain with his promotion on June 16. He has been with the department since 2006.

• <strong>Mike McCully</strong> is now a lieutenant. McCully was promoted to the position on March 12. He has been with the department since 2000. He has a bachelor’s degree in public safety management.

• <strong>Chris Wulff</strong> is now a lieutenant. Promoted on June 16, he has been with the department since 2007.

Within the Kankakee Police Department, Chief Robin Passwater announced:

• <strong>Ken Mallindine</strong> is now a lieutenant. Mallindine, a member of the department for 24 years, was promoted to his new rank on June 16. During his KPD tenure, he has worked in the patrol division, the drug enforcement group (KAMEG) and in the Detective Bureau. He was a sergeant for 13 years.

• <strong>Richard Brooks</strong> is now a sergeant. Brooks, a member of the department for 25 years, was promoted to his new rank on June 16. Brooks has been a patrolman for many years and has also worked as a school resource officer at Kankakee High School.