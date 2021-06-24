Local artists raise money to support resistance in Myanmar

“Make Noise Myanmar 2” is the second compilation curated by Mykel Boyd and Seah, of Bradley. It is a mixtape-style compilation put together for the purpose of raising awareness about what is happening in Myanmar and raising money to support the resistance movement.

Since the military seized control in February, the country’s elected leader and members of her party have been detained. Hundreds of people, including children, have been killed as part of the conflict.

Boyd said that his partner, Seah, was arrested and detained in Myanmar during a public art performance years ago. She is banned from the country, but still has many friends there which inspired the musical compilations.

“All of our friends that are artists and musicians that are there, you know, when a dictatorship takes over and sends tanks down the street, as artists you want to help your fellow artists,” said Boyd. “That’s pretty much the inspiration. That and just being against that kind of thing in general.”

The album released June 4 and was inspired by the amount of support they received from the first compilation they curated. For this second compilation, 77 international artists helped, featuring many new compositions made especially for this release.

The couple also has T-shirts for sale. All proceeds from the project go toward helping the people and artists of Myanmar. For more information, visit <a href="https://www.makenoisemyanmar.bandcamp.com" target="_blank">makenoisemyanmar.bandcamp.com</a>.