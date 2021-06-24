County sees influx of sales tax revenue

March was a good month in Kankakee County for collecting sales tax.

The county collected $536,605 in sales tax, which includes $401,042 in countywide sales tax and $135,563 in county sales tax in unincorporated areas. Steve McCarty, county finance director, said during Wednesday’s county board finance committee meeting he attributes the distribution of stimulus checks to taxpayers for the “very large spike” in sales tax revenue.

“We’ve had a lot of discussion back then what the impact may be,” he said. “Now we’re able to actually see it.”

In discussing his monthly financial reports, McCarty said some of those checks were distributed in the middle of March, so the increase could run over into April and May.

The $536,605 for March is $245,938 more than in March 2020 and $128,342 more than in December 2020, the holiday shopping season. There was $376,145 collected in February.

“That’s a significant number that we haven’t seen for a number of years, so we’ll see if it’s just a one month or we’ll see if it shows up in multiple months or not,” McCarty said.

Historically, McCarty said, it was the most sales tax the county collected in one month likely since fiscal years 2013 and 2014 when the county was still receiving money in a tax revenue sharing plan with the City of Kankakee where Internet companies recorded their sales. A state Supreme Court ruling changed how those taxes could be recorded.

Sales tax was also up in Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee for the month of March. Bradley collected $774,651, which was an increase of $255,487 in 2020. Bourbonnais collected $370,186, an increase of $131,495 in 2020. Kankakee collected $837,547, an increase of $214,681 from March 2020.

“It showed up everywhere,” McCarty said. “It showed up in every jurisdiction in the county, so some interesting information. It’s a significant impact.”

McCarty also noted the increase in income tax. His analysis showed $353,514 in income tax in March, $483,904 in April and $423,698 in May. The amount collected in April was $193,569 more than the same month in 2020, and the amount collected in May was $244,481 more than in May 2020.

“We’ve had some significant impacts from a monthly distribution standpoint,” he said. “It’ll be interesting to see what we have to get back to what normal actually looks like.”