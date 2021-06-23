Riverside addresses racist imagery posted at hospital

KANKAKEE — Riverside Healthcare is addressing an issue from Friday in which a doctor posted racist imagery in an employee area of the emergency department at Riverside Medical Center.

In a Facebook post just before noon Wednesday, the hospital noted it took swift action after it became aware of the posted imagery.

What that action consisted of was not stated, and Riverside declined further comment when contacted by the Journal.

Though the hospital did not identify the image, an image and message regarding its posting at the hospital has been shared widely on social media. That image, which the Journal will not publish, is of Escrava Anastacia. It is a well-known historical depiction of Anastacia, a female slave, wearing a punitive iron facemask along with an iron shackle around her neck.

The hospital did not confirm that this was the image in question.

“Riverside is treating this incident with the utmost seriousness and highest sensitivity,” Riverside’s Facebook post noted.

“Since opening our doors in 1964, Riverside has strived to be inclusive and welcoming to all. To have this disturbing material circulated in our hospital goes against everything we, as an organization, stand for.”

The post noted that seeking health care is a very personal decision. It is one that is often made when someone is at their most vulnerable, the post noted.

“Trust in your health care provider is essential,” the post read. “We understand this. Be assured we are taking all steps possible to create a culture of inclusion and will continue to work to provide the best health care to all each and every day.”

The post stated this incident has the hospital holding a “mirror up to our organization. In this process, we understand we will see things we need to improve. Please know that we are committed to that improvement, and to creating an organization everyone in the community can be fully proud of.”