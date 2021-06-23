Putting ‘Friendship’ in Bourbonnais festival

BOURBONNAIS — What started as a small-scale fish fry 46 years ago is now a highly anticipated, five-day event. The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival has been a staple in the community for years, but it’s not just the entertainment, food and carnival that are responsible for its longevity — it’s the people.

“We look at it as a festival of family, we’ve become so close,” said Bob Steinke, who has been the festival chairman since 2000. “We’re not related, but we’re sometimes closer to the people here than we are our own family because we spend so much time together and we’ve all been through so much.”

Over a hundred people work year-round planning, organizing and preparing for the festival. Its five-day runtime is shorter than the time it takes to physically put it together.

Last week, trailers, carnival rides and vendors began arriving at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center where volunteers quickly got to work. During the days of setup, volunteers arrive early in the morning and stay as late as they can, making it clear that this event is not simply something that happens overnight.

“It really makes us appreciate other festivals that we attend because we know what they do,” said festival grounds and site manager Jerry Forbes.

Starting today, all that hard work will pay off as the festival kicks off at 5 p.m. with its carnival, helicopter rides, music and more. At that time, volunteers will be ready to switch gears to go-time.

“This is our home for the next week,” Tim Frey said. “There’s a lot of time and coordination. It’s a time-effort thing, but we all love it and we’re all devoted to it.”

Festival of camaraderie

One thing was made abundantly clear across festival grounds during a walk-through on Monday — the volunteers keep coming back each year because they love it.

Mary Kay Beedle, who volunteers in the hotline trailer which serves as the festival’s hub of communication, participated in the festival’s very first pageant. Beedle and her family, including her husband and children, have all volunteered for the event over the years.

“My three grandkids are now out here,” she said. “They rolled T-shirts today and will help take down banners when the festival is over. Now we’re bringing in three generations.”

Steinke’s family also is involved, with his wife, Jane, and their oldest daughter on site Monday preparing for the busy days ahead.

“After this many years, it’s just a family and a whole family atmosphere,” said Jane — the festival secretary — who has been involved with the festival since 1989. “I think every year, [the event] evolves and you get people that are here for the genuine right reason for the betterment of the community.”

Jack and Phyllis Bidwell used to work as festival concessionaires for many years before retiring and moving to Tennessee. Still, they come back to Bourbonnais every year to volunteer for the festival — and even live on the festival grounds for the two weeks they’re in town.

When asked what keeps bringing the them back, Jack pointed to Steinke and said, “Love for this guy.”

“He’s a very busy guy and I told him I could take a little pressure off him by coming up to help and that’s why I’m here,” he said.

Jack then sang the same tune as his fellow volunteers when stating that his favorite part of the festival is the “camaraderie.”

“It’s just one big family,” he said. “One of the guys lost his brother a few days ago and was pretty bent out of shape. He came to the meeting and, after he left, he felt a whole lot better. It’s the people — everybody loves everybody.”

Tonight’s schedule of events includes a musical tribute to former volunteers who have passed away since the last festival. The 7 p.m. performance on the west stage will honor Patte Thompson, Mianna Malone, Rose Steinke and Randy Steinke.

<strong>Giving back</strong>

In addition to the fun the festival offers — both to attendees and volunteers — Steinke loves having the ability to give back to the community as a result of the event.

“It’s the passion and the ability of being able to help the community,” Steinke said of his continued work with the festival. “We give back a lot of money — over $20,000 every year — so that’s pretty powerful.”

Jane Steinke agreed, saying “the biggest evolution with the festival from when I started is we really didn’t have two nickels to rub together. Now, we’ve been able to give hundreds of thousands of dollars back in special appropriations to organizations and different groups in need.”

Monday night, the carnival rides and a number of games were operational, and the volunteers welcomed individuals with special needs to come enjoy the carnival ahead of the crowds.

Last night, a dinner was held in the beer garden for volunteers and township leaders as they prepared for today’s big opening day.

“When [the festival] starts, that’s when the fun starts for me because I can see what all of our hard work has done,” said Bidwell.

Off-site tickets are available at the following businesses today until close: Peoples Bank in Bourbonnais, Peoples Bank in Kankakee, Midland States Bank in Bourbonnais, Midland States Bank in Bradley, First Trust Bank in Bourbonnais, First Trust Bank in Shell Gas Station, Visionworks, 5th Avenue Car Wash, Bank of Bourbonnais, Illiana Financial. The pre-sale tickets offer savings for today and Saturday’s carnival.

<strong>Note:</strong> Any unused Luehrs’ ride tickets can be redeemed at another Luehrs’ carnival (or at next year’s Friendship Fest).

<strong>Wednesday, June 23</strong>

• 7 to 8 p.m. - Just Roll With It Band (Main Stage)

• 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. - The BBI Band (Main Stage)

<strong>Thursday, June 24</strong>

• 6 to 8 p.m. - The 44 Magnum Band (Main Stage)

• 6:30 to 7 p.m. - Paula Aubry School of Dance (West Stage)

• 7:30 p.m. - Dorothy Roberson (West Stage)

• 8:30 to 11 p.m. - The South Side Social Club Band (Main Stage)

<strong>Friday, June 25</strong>

• 6 to 7 p.m. - The Cosmic Rewind Band (Main Stage)

• 6:30 p.m. - Children's Parade

• 6:30 p.m. - Dance in the Light (West Stage)

• 7 p.m. - Lemner's Soo Bahk Do Demonstration

• 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 pm - The Serendipity Band (Main Stage)

• 9:30 p.m. to midnight - The Nick Lynch Band (Main Stage)

<strong>Saturday, June 26</strong>

• 9 a.m. to noon - Fishing Derby (12 and under)

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (Community Room)

• 1 to 5 p.m. - Battle Of The Bands (Main Stage)

• 5:15 p.m. - Battle of the Band Winner Performance (Main Stage)

• 5:30 to 6 p.m. - Christina Grace (West Stage)

• 6 to 7 p.m. - The Silhouettes Band (Main Stage)

• 6:30 p.m. - Special Guest (West Stage)

• 7 p.m. - Chanel Taylor (West Stage)

• 7 p.m. - Jessie White Tumblers (Pavilion)

• 7:30 to 9 p.m. - The High Anxiety Band (Main Stage)

• 9:30 p.m. to midnight - The Anthem Band (Main Stage)

"Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they just have the heart."

Bob Steinke, festival chairman