Law enforcement run in Legacy Park tomorrow

MANTENO — At 8 a.m. tomorrow, the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run will be taking place at Legacy Park in Manteno.

The event is being organized by the Manteno Police Department with participation from the Bourbonnais Police Department and Illinois State Police.

Officers will run two miles around Legacy Park instead of running through town and passing along the Flame of Hope as in years past.

Legacy Park is located along North Maple Street and Interstate 57 in Manteno.

For more information and for the donation link, visit <a href="https://soill.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=12238" target="_blank">soill.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=12238</a>.