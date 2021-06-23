Calendar of events: June 24 - 29, 2021

<strong>June 24</strong>

<strong>Vaccine clinic</strong>

An Iroquois Memorial Hospital COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be 4 to 6 p.m. at the Iroquois County Public Health Department, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka. It will offer first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment or walk-in, for Illinois residents age 12 and older. Second dose on July 15.

<strong>»</strong> <strong><a href="http://co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department" target="_blank">co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department</a>, 815-432-2483</strong>

<strong>June 23-27</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais Friendship Festival</strong>

This family-friendly festival will take place at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center. This year’s festival theme is “Once Upon a Time in Bourbonnais: Take Two.” There will be carnival rides and much more.

<strong>»</strong> <a href="http://bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com" target="_blank"><strong>bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com</strong></a>

<strong>June 24</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Kultivators’ Annual Garden Tour and Faire</strong>

The tour welcomes ticket holders into five residential gardens and two bonus gardens. The Vendors’ Faire, on the grounds of the Kankakee Civic Center and Historical Museum, will be open to the public.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>Facebook @kankakeekultivators, 815-932-9452</strong>

<strong>Riverside’s mobile food pantry</strong>

Riverside Healthcare is partnering with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to bring the Rx Mobile Food Pantry to the Kankakee Youth for Christ City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee, from 3 to 5 p.m.

<strong>»</strong> <a href="http://riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry" target="_blank"><strong>riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry</strong></a>

<strong>June 25</strong>

<strong>Teen Book Club</strong>

The Edward Chipman Public Library in Momence hosts a Teen Book Club with a monthly theme, related snacks and sometimes a craft, too. You can read any book on that month’s theme.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>Facebook @teenbookclubmomence, 815-472-2581</strong>

<strong>Children’s story walk</strong>

Join Clove Alliance (formerly KC-CASA/ISAS) for a children’s story walk from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Letourneau Home/Museum, 698 Stratford Drive East, Bourbonnais.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>prevention@clovealliance.org</strong>

<strong>Live music at Good Vibrations</strong>

Funky Trouble Band — “Rockn’ Blues and Roots band with a funky edge” — will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight at Good Vibrations, 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>815-933-4335</strong>

<strong>June 25-27</strong>

<strong>Class reunion</strong>

Class reunion or Westview Class of 1971 in Kankakee will have a variety of events at several locations in the Kankakee area.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>Facebook @westviewclassof1971reunion, 815-954-3195</strong>

<strong>June 28</strong>

<strong>Fishing 101: Summer Session</strong>

This class will include a variety of information for anglers at all levels and will cover obtaining a license, safety and choosing the right gear. Various times and days at Bird Park, Kankakee. Cost is $35 per session.

<strong>»</strong> <strong><a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, 815-939-1311</strong>

<strong>Learn to play ice hockey</strong>

This session is for those age 15 and up who have basic skating skills. Program focuses on shooting, stick handling, position and passing. Various times and days. Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena. Cost $85.72.

<strong>»</strong> <strong><a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, 815-939-1311.</strong>

<strong>Mythical Creatures Kids Crafts Camp</strong>

Registration deadline for the July 10 Mythical Creatures Theme Arts and Crafts Camp. For ages 5-10, through Kankakee Valley Park District, the event will be 1:30-3:30 p.m. July 10 at the Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. Cost is $40 per child.

<strong>»</strong> <strong><a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, 815-939-1311</strong>

<strong>June 29</strong>

<strong>Wits Workout</strong>

Each Tuesday morning between 11 a.m. and noon, join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games.

<strong>»</strong> <strong><a href="http://catholiccharitiesjoliet.org" target="_blank">catholiccharitiesjoliet.org</a>, 815-523-9919.</strong>

<strong>July 3</strong>

<strong>Watseka Fourth of July Parade</strong>

The City of Watseka is sponsoring the 4th of July parade, of which the staff of the Iroquois County Public Health Department will be the “Proud to be an American” Grand Marshal. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Belmont Avenue.

<strong>815-432-2416</strong>

<strong>July 5</strong>

<strong>Ocean Life Crafts Camp</strong>

Registration deadline for the July 17 camp. For ages 5-10, through Kankakee Valley Park District; 1:30-3:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. $40 per child.

<strong><a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, 815-939-1311</strong>

<strong>July 6</strong>

<strong>Nature Quest</strong>

Students ages 6-10 learn about many aspects of the outdoors including the ecosystem, soil, plants, bugs and more, from The Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District and Kankakee Valley Park District. Weekly sessions Tuesdays July 6-27, 10-11 a.m., Bird Park. Cost $40 for all four sessions.

<strong><a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, 815-939-1311</strong>

<strong>J</strong><strong>uly 10</strong>

<strong>6th Annual Squeal Showdown BBQ Competition</strong>

The Village of Herscher will host the sixth annual contest July 10 on Main Street in downtown Herscher. Setup begins at 5:30 a.m. and the event runs throughout the day, with final competition judging at 5 p.m.

<strong>815-426-2131</strong>

<strong>July 10</strong>

<strong>Classic car shows</strong>

The classic car shows return this spring and summer in the Farmers’ Market parking lots at the corner of East Merchant Street and South Schuyler Avenue. The shows will be 6 to 8 p.m. July 10 and feature live music from Craig Everett.

<strong>Yard sale for nonprofit</strong>

The Hippocrates Medical Clinic Yard Sale will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 606 E. Court St., Kankakee; $20 for a 8 by 10 space to sell.

<strong>815-216-3446, hippocratesmedicalk3@gmail.com</strong>

<strong>Pin-Ups on Tour</strong>

This evening intends to recreate the 1940s Hollywood Canteen as a club where service members could find dancing, drinks and entertainment. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Manteno American Legion Post 755, 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno. 18+ show starts at 8 p.m. Veterans are free. Tickets available at the door.

<a href="http://bit.ly/Pin-UpsTour" target="_blank"><strong>bit.ly/Pin-UpsTour</strong></a>

2016 Bishop McNamara graduate Jonathan Ward will host the will be the second annual Jonathan Ward Community Outreach Camp and Weekend from June 25-27. The weekend will spotlight education, football and community outreach. Planned activities include:

<strong>June 25, 3 to 5 p.m.:</strong> Free education and learning seminar at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffrey St., from 3 to 5 p.m. The seminar will focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

June 26, 10 a.m. to noon: Free football camp at Bishop McNamara, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee.

June 27, 2 to 6 p.m.: Free family fun day and picnic at Kankakee’s Beckman Park, on the corner of Cobb Boulevard and South Osborn Street in Kankakee.

bit.ly/WardCamp.

June 29-July 2

Students will learn horse basics and safety throughout the week. Parents should pack a sack lunch and drink for their child. Long pants and heeled shoes should be worn for comfort and safety. Riding helmets are required and will be provided.

For ages 7 and up. Fees are $350 and camp will be held at the Wellspring Riding Academy at the Skyview Farm, 57 S. 8000West Road in Kankakee.

Camp meets each day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration closes the Friday before each session. For the June 29-July 2 session, registration is open until Friday, June 25. A maximum of four riders per session.

Next sessions are July 27-30 and Aug. 10-13.

kvpd.com, 815-939-1311

If you missed live music and gathering with friends, then this event is for you: The Time Bandits Band will perform from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 25 at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsman's Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais. The show is free.

bradleybourbonnaissc.com