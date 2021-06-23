Bourbonnais School Board OKs new start, end times for 21-22 year

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais School Board on Tuesday approved new start and end times for the 2021-22 year that administrators hope will help fix the district’s problem with buses running late.

School hours for students will be 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. for Liberty, 8:10 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. for Shabbona and Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, and 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for LeVasseur and Shepard.

Intervals of 40 and 35 minutes between school times will be in place to allow more time for bus routes that are taking longer than the 30 minutes they are currently allocated.

“The key here is, at all costs, we were trying to avoid a 9 a.m. start time,” Superintendent Adam Ehrman said. “But there are so many variables, and the system already wasn’t working … Nobody wants the change, but this might be the best change possible for everybody involved.”

Another feature in the schedule is common plan time. Teachers asked for it in their current contract and now are guaranteed to have the time scheduled daily.

At Liberty, BUGC and Shabbona, teachers will have a half hour of common plan time after school in the afternoons, while teachers at LeVasseur and Shepard will have their half hour of common plan time in the mornings before students arrive.

The board heard a presentation on possible start times during its meeting last month but tabled the decision, asking administrators to gather more information.

Assistant Superintendent James Duggan further discussed scheduling issues during Monday’s meeting.

He said the district has 17 bus routes and three runs/loads of students each morning and afternoon.

Currently, 30 minutes are allocated for each route; however, the district’s bus routing software shows some of them need 35 to 40 minutes.

“Ultimately, our times for starting and ending [the school day] have to be based on the longest route for each load, because otherwise you’re dooming that route to be late every day,” Duggan said.

The quantity of stops on some routes causes them to take longer than others, he explained.

“Some have as many as 18 stops that we’re trying to complete in 30 minutes,” he said. “Just physically trying to get kids on and off the bus in 30 minutes is not realistic.”

While eliminating a few stops might be possible, it wouldn’t be enough for a significant reduction in route times, he said.

Because many students live in parts of the community with no sidewalks, the district could not legally eliminate certain stops and ask kids to walk in the street to get to their bus.

Distance is also a factor affecting the length of time for some routes.

“Sheer miles are also an issue,” Duggan noted. “Going out to Altorf, it’s an 18-mile round trip to make in 30 minutes. It’s regularly late.”

Then, of course, variables such as bad weather and traffic always run the risk for making already lengthy routes take even longer, he added.

Based on a parent survey, the district is expecting more than 100 students switching over from being car riders to bus riders. The projected increase in ridership would also complicate possible route reductions, Duggan said.

