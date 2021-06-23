Best Bets: Week of June 24 - 29

<strong>Bourbonnais Friendship Festival</strong>

This annual family-friendly festival — a more than 40-year tradition for the community — will once again take place at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center. Due to last year’s pandemic-related cancellation, this year’s festival theme is “Once Upon a Time in Bourbonnais: Take Two.”

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. today and will run through Sunday, with the grand parade starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. Carnival hours start at 5 p.m. today through Friday, and then start again at noon Saturday and Sunday. The event’s published calendar of events has activities running until midnight.

Also returning is the annual Bourbonnais Has Talent contest which features events today through Saturday at the West Stage. At 7 p.m. today, there will be a special tribute — featuring former winners and contestants — honoring Patte Thompson, Mianna Malone, Rose Steinke and Randy Steinke. The competition continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the winner being crowned at 9:05 p.m. Saturday.

Helicopter rides are back for $20 per person, and are available from 5 to 10 p.m. tonight, Thursday and Friday, from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. At 6 p.m. tonight will be the opening ceremonies, featuring Carrying Torches Band on the Main Stage and a Posting of the Colors by the Veterans. The Meineke’s Beer Garden will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. tonight, 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday, and noon to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Other highlights include: voting for the baby and pet photo contest from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; the firefighter’s fish fry from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; the fireworks at 9 p.m. Friday; and the 5K run at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

<a href="https://www.bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com" target="_blank">bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com</a>

<strong>Annual Garden Tour and Faire</strong>

The Kankakee Kultivators have been hard at work this year to prepare for the Annual Garden Tour and Fair. The tour welcomes ticket holders into five residential gardens and a bonus garden. The homeowners who will be sharing their own private gardens on the Tour include: Ron Bachus, Todd and Beth Dorn, Raymond and Pat Eads, Art and Barb Mantoan and Bob and Bonnie Rudolf.

The tour’s bonus site will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, thanks to Charles and Kim Frame. The gardens will be open to ticket holders from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. That same day on the grounds of the Kankakee County Historical Museum and Kankakee Civic Center, the Artisan Faire will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public — with or without tickets.

Tickets are available for sale at 10 outlets. In Kankakee: Benoits’ Greenhouses, Busse & Rieck, Joy’s Hallmark and Love Christian Center have tickets available. Ticket outlets in other locations include the following: 2 Sisters Bottega in Ashkum, Made for Me Boutique in Manteno, Off the Vine in Momence, Ryan’s Pier in Aroma Park, Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouses in Grant Park and Tholens’ Garden Center in Bourbonnais.

Facebook @kankakeekultivators, 815-932-9452

<strong>IMH COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic</strong>

While getting a vaccination may not sound like fun, doing so could lead to you getting out and about and having fun at community events. So, if you’re still looking for a place to get the COVID-19 vaccine, be sure to visit the Iroquois Memorial Hospital COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Iroquois County Public Health Department, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka. There, in Room 112, you can get your first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment or walk-in from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Shots are for Illinois residents age 12 and older.

The second dose will be administered on July 15.

<a href="https://www.co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department" target="_blank">co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department</a>, 815-432-2483

<strong>Get your read on</strong>

Although school is out for the summer, reading doesn’t need to take a break. State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-40th District, has announced a Summer Book Club where students are encouraged to read eight books of their choice over summer break. Those who do so and fill out a form to submit to Joyce’s office will receive a gift card and certificate. For a list of local libraries, and to obtain a submission form, visit <a href="https://www.senatorpatrickjoyce.com" target="_blank">senatorpatrickjoyce.com</a>.

A number of public libraries also are hosting summer reading programs, including Bourbonnais Public Library, Bradley Public Library, Edward Chipman Public Library, Kankakee Public Library and Manteno Public Library. Many of these libraries offer teen and adult reading programs as well. Contact your local library for more information.

<strong>Wits Workout</strong>

They say social connectedness and intellectual engagement are two lifestyle factors that contribute to brain health. In an effort to bring these two elements together and improve the brain health of local seniors, Catholic Charities of Kankakee and Grundy County will be hosting an online event from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, including June 29, to provide a brain workout with interactive puzzles and games.

Amanda: 815-523-9919, <a href="mailto:afoltz@cc-doj.org" target="_blank">afoltz@cc-doj.org</a>

For the full weekly calendar of events, go to <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/calendar-of-events/article_c543ef24-d35e-11eb-9d34-4746fddc6e26.html?asjdfgh" target="_blank">daily-journal.com/news/local/calendar-of-events/article_c543ef24-d35e-11eb-9d34-4746fddc6e26.html?asjdfgh</a>.

<strong>Wednesday, June 23</strong>

• 7 to 8 p.m. - Just Roll With It Band (Main Stage)

• 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. - The BBI Band (Main Stage)

<strong>Thursday, June 24</strong>

• 6 to 8 p.m. - The 44 Magnum Band (Main Stage)

• 6:30 to 7 p.m. - Paula Aubry School of Dance (West Stage)

• 7:30 p.m. - Dorothy Roberson (West Stage)

• 8:30 to 11 p.m. - The South Side Social Club Band (Main Stage)

<strong>Friday, June 25</strong>

• 6 to 7 p.m. - The Cosmic Rewind Band (Main Stage)

• 6:30 p.m. - Children's Parade

• 6:30 p.m. - Dance in the Light (West Stage)

• 7 p.m. - Lemner's Soo Bahk Do Demonstration

• 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 pm - The Serendipity Band (Main Stage)

• 9:30 p.m. to midnight - The Nick Lynch Band (Main Stage)

<strong>Saturday, June 26</strong>

• 9 a.m. to noon - Fishing Derby (12 and under)

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (Community Room)

• 1 to 5 p.m. - Battle Of The Bands (Main Stage)

• 5:15 p.m. - Battle of the Band Winner Performance (Main Stage)

• 5:30 to 6 p.m. - Christina Grace (West Stage)

• 6 to 7 p.m. - The Silhouettes Band (Main Stage)

• 6:30 p.m. - Special Guest (West Stage)

• 7 p.m. - Chanel Taylor (West Stage)

• 7 p.m. - Jessie White Tumblers (Pavilion)

• 7:30 to 9 p.m. - The High Anxiety Band (Main Stage)

• 9:30 p.m. to midnight - The Anthem Band (Main Stage)

For a full overview of calendar events happening today through June 29, check out pages A6 & 7.