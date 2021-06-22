Village of Hopkins Park hosting community day

HOPKINS PARK — From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17, the Village of Hopkins Park will be hosting The Taste of Our CommUNITY. The event will take place at Martin Luther King Park at 13675 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township.

The day includes food, crafts, face painting, an inflatable water slide, live gospel, line dancing, DJ Rod Sessions, live music from N Deep The Band, various vendors and more.

The event is free and open to the public. No personal grilling will be allowed. For more information, call Cathy at 815-944-8625.