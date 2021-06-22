Trustees adopt appropriations for fiscal year 2022

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees adopted the appropriations ordinance for Fiscal Year 2022 at Monday’s board meeting. The annual ordinance sets the legal spending limit, which for 2022 will be $23.5 million.

The village sets a spending limit annually since it is an appropriation village. However, the spending limit serves as somewhat of an overall budget. The fiscal year runs from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022.

Last month, trustees approved a separate general fund budget of $13.6 million for fiscal year 2022. It is an increase of $1.3 million from the previous year’s budget.

Of the village’s $13.6 million budget, the police department accounts for $5.5 million, including $2.6 million in salaries for the 27-person department. With 17 employees, the Public Works Department accounts for $1.9 million.

Contracts approved

Trustees adopted separate ordinances dealing with new contracts for village administrator Mike Van Mill and village attorney Patrick Dunn. Both contracts run through 2025.

Van Mill has been the village’s administrator for five years.

The board extended his contract to 2021 back in September 2017. According to the new ordinance, Van Mill’s annual salary will be $143,000. It is an increase from $111,240 annually.

Dunn will earn $118,004 annually. He has been the village’s legal counsel since 2004. His previous annual salary was set at $85,000.