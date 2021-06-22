Shopping for a sack of potatoes while enjoying a cold beer?

KANKAKEE — One step away from eliminating a liquor pour license for grocery stores, the Kankakee City Council decided to send the matter to its License & Franchise Committee for “another round” of discussion.

On Monday, the council was set to eliminate the Class K license of its alcohol ordinance. The Class K allows grocery stores to sell alcohol for on-site consumption, much like a Starbucks coffee can be purchased and consumed at the Target store.

However, just as the measure was set to be voted on, Alderman Dave Baron, D-2, wanted an explanation as to why this was set to take place.

Mayor Chris Curtis noted the license committee had suggested this move about six months ago.

Curtis noted the issue is the concern that convenience stores or gas stations — which already possess package liquor sale licenses — will be operating much like bars by gaining the pour license.

Baron said rather than eliminating this option from all stores, maybe the Class K section could be modified.

Baron noted that many stores in and around the Chicagoland area allow patrons to purchase a cold glass of beer or a serving of wine for consumption while shopping.

Baron said instead of eliminating it to all locations, the classification should be modified to fit what the city wants.

“We may have grocery stores who may like to do this,” he said.

After some further discussion, it was agreed the matter would be sent back to the License & Franchise Committee for further modifications.

Curtis said after the meeting, rules could be added to include store square footage requirements, if the location had a butcher and dairy department or any other such distinctions.

In terms of larger grocery stores, Kankakee is home to Jewel, Berkots, Super Walmart and Aldi.

After the meeting, Baron said he didn’t want to see the option completely eliminated.

“I think we can address one situation without eliminating it from the others,” he said in narrowing what type of stores can have this option.

He added: “We’re not talking about sitting down and drinking several beers or glasses of wine. This is about have a beer while walking around the store.”