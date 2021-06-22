Clean-up day Saturday for Wards 2 & 5

KANKAKEE — From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, the neighborhoods in the 2nd and 5th wards will be having a clean-up day.

Volunteers are sought to help pick up trash and beautify areas around the CN Railroad between Court Street and the Riverfront. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Festival Square Fountain, where they will be provided with bags. Participants are asked to bring their own gloves.

The event is hosted by 5th Ward Alderwoman Carmen Lewis and Alderman Victor Nevarez, 2nd Ward Aldermen Mike O'Brien and Dave Baron and the Kankakee Riverfront Society.

For more information, visit the event's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/events/396348104943282" target="_blank">Facebook page</a>.