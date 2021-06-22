2022 primary pushed from March to June

At least for one election, the weather should not be a concern when it comes to voter turnout.

If there would be a turnout concern for the 2022 primary, it could be heat stroke, noted Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson.

“I would tell voters not to get too much sunscreen on their ballot,” Hendrickson said with a laugh.

Heat? Sun screen? For the 2022 primary?

Yes. The 2022 primary which had originally been set for March 15 has been pushed back to June 28. The general election remains set for Nov. 8.

As of now, this will be the only election altered. Hendrickson said future primaries will return to the normal late winter or early spring cycle unless the legislature changes its mind.

The change is part of a legislation recently signed by Gov. JB Pritzker which pushed back the primary election by nearly three-and-a-half months due to issues with the U.S. Census.

The 2022 primary has been moved because lawmakers decided not to draw new post-Census district boundaries for members of Congress until official Census figures are expected to arrive in mid-August at the earliest this summer.

Moving the election date was not the only matter addressed by Senate Bill 825.

The new law makes mail voting a permanent option, allows jail inmates awaiting trial to cast ballots and makes Election Day a state holiday.

The law took effect immediately.

Regarding the inmates, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said his office has worked with the clerk’s office to give inmates an opportunity to vote.

“We remind the inmates if they wish or want to vote, we will work with them. We will continue with the setup, unless it has to change,” he said.

State census data is historically released in March, but pandemic conditions caused many issues regarding the national population count and the results have yet to be released.

Due to the shift of the primary in 2022, there will be the corresponding shift for election filings.

Election petitions for candidates would begin on Jan. 13 and be filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections between March 7 and March 14. Residents will be able to seek vote-by-mail ballots beginning March 30 and not later than June 23. In-person early voting would begin May 19.