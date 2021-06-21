'Kankakee Day' celebrates founding of county seat in 1853

<em>Editor's note: Due to inclement weather, Rotary 609 will be postponing their garden planting event. The new date will be shared on the club's social media.</em>

On June 21, 1853, the town known as Kankakee Depot was voted the official county seat for the newly founded Kankakee County. Shortly thereafter, such time-revered city landmarks as the courthouse were established, creating its downtown.

One hundred years later, much fanfare was held by local citizens, businesses and organizations throughout the streets of that same downtown in honor of the first Kankakee Centennial Celebration.

Today, Kankakee turns 168 and the community again will honor the anniversary.

Spearheading the celebration is Willeum Boykin, who moved to Kankakee in 2009 and quickly became involved in the community. He has developed <a href="https://www.kankakeeday.com" target="_blank">KankakeeDay.com</a>, which features history and trivia of the city, Kankakee-branded merchandise and deals from local businesses honoring that historical day in 1853 — now known as Kankakee Day.

Boykin said that every community he had lived in prior celebrated a founder’s day, and he wanted to help bring that back to Kankakee.

“I started the Happy Kankakee Party, a community improvement idea sharing get-together, open to the community, to which I specifically invited people of varying classes, races, religions and agendas,” he said.

“One of the ideas that was frequently mentioned and discussed was that of a Kankakee founder’s day. Over the years, I investigated and learned that such a thing probably was celebrated, once upon a time.”

His motivation behind celebrating Kankakee Day annually is to increase morale in the community and he enjoys seeing more people every year acknowledging the date.

“The quality of life in a small town may be measured in terms of how likely the children of that town are to want to stay and raise children of their own in the town,” shared Boykin. “The year, I am really looking forward to 2028, the 175th anniversary. That’s when I expect that more attention will be given to it.

“If there are to be festivals, contests, parades and the works, anything close to what was done back in 1953 on the centennial, we may see some of it happen that year. Until then, the hometown pride momentum is steadily growing,” he said.

The Kankakee Day website encourages community members to enjoy the river and other natural spaces, discover local history, wear local-themed apparel, and shop and patronize locally. In 2018, Boykin and the members of the Happy Kankakee Party asked former Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong to make an official proclamation to designate June 21 as Kankakee Day.

Proclamation 2018-02 states: “Proclamation designating June 21, 2018, as Kankakee Day; Whereas the unincorporated town of Kankakee Depot was chosen as the official government seat for Kankakee County on June 21 of 1853; and Whereas the first Kankakee Centennial Celebration was held here in 1953 to commemorate the historical significance of this date; and Whereas the profound moral value of a citizenry committed to hometown pride is here acknowledged; and Whereas the Bicentennial of our state of Illinois is being observed this year, 2018.”

The proclamation declares it a day “in which citizens are encouraged to learn local history, explore the rich culture of Kankakee, and celebrate a love for local life.”

<strong>County celebrations</strong>

The Kankakee County Museum is celebrating the date with a special event. The museum’s research coordinator, Jorie Walters, will be hosting an informative presentation at the museum at 1 p.m. today with a tour of the buildings on the museum campus to follow.

“We are also joining Kankakee Podcast for a special episode that will be released that day,” said the museum’s executive director Veronica Featherston.

Kankakee Podcast releases a new episode every Monday and, once a month, host Jake LaMore collaborates with the museum for a special episode. It just so happened that June’s collaboration fell on Kankakee Day.

The episode — which releases today — will be about the formation and inception of the county, with a focus on the year 1853.

“I’m just hoping to learn more about Kankakee and also just celebrating with everyone in the community,” said LaMore. “It’d be cool to continue to grow this and make it a bigger deal each and every year.”

Additionally, Rotary 609 — the newest Rotary Club in the county — will be planting vegetable plants at the 5th Avenue Community Garden. The plants were donated by Ace Hardware in Manteno and will be planted at 302 N. 5th Ave., Kankakee.

The plant date was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. today, but is being postponed due to weather. The reschedule date will be available on the club's social media.

“I must say that the people of Kankakee County are its greatest asset. The people here tend to be community-focused,” Boykin said. “There’s lots of opportunity for the average person to make a big difference. And that’s really cool.”

Several local businesses are offering Kankakee Day specials, including the following:

• Spa Remedy is running a contest for a spa day

• Mood Stitch is selling a variety of Kankakee T-shirts

• Abstractionz web and logo design is offering discount pricing

• Heavenly Hands is offering 10 percent off

• “Celebrate Kankakee” yard signs are available

• C&L Find Goods Boutique is offering 25 percent off of $25.

• Local Bites food delivery will donate 100 percent of today's profits to Center of Hope food pantry

For more information on these promotions, visit <a href="https://www.kankakeeday.com" target="_blank">kankakeeday.com</a>.

