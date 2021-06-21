Camping available at Potawatomi Campground

BOURBONNAIS — Camping returns this year to the Potawatomi Campground at Kankakee River State Park in Bourbonnais although the Chippewa Campground will remain closed for repairs.

The campground opened on April 30, and its 112 sites will be available through Oct. 24.

After sitting idle for more than five years, Potawatomi reopened in October 2020 after a number of improvements were finished.

Constructing a new sewage treatment was part of the long-needed renovations in addition to expanding the shower buildings and adding more restrooms.

When the campgrounds reopened last year, state and park officials announced that the Chippewa Campground would follow suit this year. But, a pre-recorded message informs callers to the park that it will remain closed for the 2021 season.

The 98-unit Chippewa site closed after the 2015 season because of a failed water well.

At that campground, plans call for remodeling and doubling the number of showers and toilets.

The state park opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. daily during the summer. Campers can reserve spots online for the Potawatomi Campground at camp.exploremoreil.com. There are no longer cabins available.

Kankakee River State Park is located at 5314 W. Illinois Route 102, Bourbonnais.