141st Annual Novena, Celebration of St. Anne’s Day

ST. ANNE — St. Anne’s Catholic Church will hold the 141st annual St. Anne Novena from July 18 to 26 on the parish grounds at 230 N. Sixth Ave. in St. Anne.

Masses prior to July 26 will be held outdoors at 7 p.m., weather permitting (Sundays at 9 a.m.). On Monday, July 26, (the Feast of St. Anne) Masses will be offered outdoors at 10 a.m. in English, an indoor Latin Mass at noon and a 2 p.m. outdoor Spanish Mass.

All Masses will be followed with the sacrament of anointing, the veneration of the relic and the traditional procession of the Relic of St. Anne throughout the village.

For those who cannot attend these services in person, all Novena Masses will be offered online at the church website at <a href="https://www.stannestanne.org" target="_blank">stannestanne.org</a>. Contact the rectory office at 815-427-8265 for more information.

Shrine of St. Anne

Celebrate St. Anne’s Day at the Original Shrine of St. Anne in St. Anne on Monday, July 26.

St. Anne was founded in 1850 by French-Canadian settlers devoted to their patron, “Good Ste. Anne,” the Mother of Mary and Grandmother of the Lord. The novena has been the occasion of many blessings, physical ones — as the crutches, canes and wheelchairs left behind testify — as well as spiritual ones.

Closing day festival

Also on July 26 is the closing-day festival. In addition to the English, Latin and Spanish masses, there will be at 12:15 p.m. Children’s Hour on the North Lawn. The children will travel through the Days of Creation, play sorting and coloring games, and learn easy ways to care for God’s earth. Refreshments included.

At 11 a.m. there will be a lunch for sale — served through the afternoon (choices of chicken, sandwiches or pasta). Religious articles, candles, books, fresh cut flowers and perennial plants may be purchased on the grounds. At 1 p.m. there will be an Organ Recital by Kavin Sampson.