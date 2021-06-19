School fair to help low-income households

Catholic Charities of Kankakee/Iroquois County is hosting a Back to School Fair for children from low-income households in the two counties.

Registration is now open for the fair that aims to prepare students from low-income households for a successful new school year by providing backpacks filled with school supplies.

This year’s event is from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at Kankakee High School. The event will be a contact-free drive-thru to allow for social distancing. Pre-registration is required and space is limited, so participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

Visit <a href="https://conta.cc/3vGjj4h" target="_blank">conta.cc/3vGjj4h</a> to register for the Back to School Fair. Email <a href="mailto:info@cc-doj.org" target="_blank">info@cc-doj.org</a> for more information.