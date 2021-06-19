Salvation Army creating emergency disaster team

KANKAKEE — The Salvation Army of Kankakee County is organizing a volunteer Emergency Disaster Services Team. Training dates are set for 4:30 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at The Salvation Army of Kankakee Worship & Community Center, 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

The teams are comprised of volunteers who serve in mobile units responding to local emergencies and natural disasters. These volunteer teams are often the first relief team on hand, providing for the physical, spiritual and emotional needs of affected families and individuals, as well as relief workers and emergency personnel.

Those interested in volunteering on the local EDS Team must attend both trainings. The trainings are free and dinner will be provided for all registered trainees. To register, visit <a href="https://www.sakankakee.org" target="_blank">sakankakee.org</a>. Any questions can be directed to Corps Officer Lt. T. Scott Parnell at 815-933-8421, ext. 1103; or Corps Officer Lt. Makayla Parnell at 815-933-8421, ext. 1102.