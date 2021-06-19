Outgoing assistant superintendent talks district finances

KANKAKEE — After seven years with Kankakee School District 111, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Rob Grossi is leaving to take a job closer to home.

Starting July 1, he will be treasurer of the Bremen Township Trustees of Schools.

“This job [will be] a lot more finance driven, and I’d like to focus on that,” he said. “As assistant superintendent of business services, I wear so many different hats, depending on what’s going on. I just felt like it was the right opportunity.”

In his current position, Grossi oversees the district’s finances as well as several departments, including food service, maintenance, transportation, buildings and grounds and technology.

Taking over for Grossi will be Nicole Terrell-Smith, who is the assistant superintendent of schools for Hazel Crest School District 152.5.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said Terrell-Smith applied and interviewed for the position and was the strongest candidate. Terrell-Smith, a Bourbonnais resident, previously worked as a human resources manager for SPEED Special Education Joint Agreement District 802 in Chicago Heights and as a finance director for Echo Joint Agreement in South Holland.

Before his departure, Grossi talked with the Daily Journal about the state of Kankakee School District’s finances, how it got to be in the stable position it is in now, and what it will take to keep it that way in the future.

Grossi said the district had three years of deficit spending from 2013-15, and it needed to make drastic changes in order to remain solvent and achieve a balanced budget.

If it continued spending from its reserves, the district faced the possibility of being taken over by the state and losing local control over financial decisions. Basically, an oversight board would need to OK all spending, including hiring.

Some of these changes included closing Aroma Primary School, moving elementary buildings to partial grade centers, finding more consistent class sizes, looking for less expensive vendors, and restructuring health insurance.

Over time, the district was able to build up its fund balances.

At the end of fiscal year 2017, the district had about $8 million in operating fund balances, and that figure is projected at $17.1 millions at the end of fiscal year 2021, he said.

“We were really able to build up these fund balances so that we are able to put the maximum amount of money into education and protect ourselves from any vulnerability that we have relying on state funding,” Grossi said.

Then, the state changed its funding formula to maximize dollars given to districts most in need. In that formula, KSD111 is considered Tier 1 and gets the highest amount of funding.

“We always have to be conservative and know the state may not be able to fund us at the same level forever,” he noted.

KSD111 was also one of about 30 districts in the state to receive qualified school construction bonds, whereby it could borrow money and get reimbursed for the interest.

With about $29 million coming through that avenue, the district was able to prioritize remodeling Kankakee High School.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has now been allocated about $31.5 million in federal CARES Act/ ESSER funding.

The first round of funding came at the start of this school year and totaled just over $2 million. It was used mainly for safety items like PPE supplies and temperature taking equipment, while some went toward technology needs such as computer software and a bus tracking system.

The second round of federal COVID-19 aid, totaling about $9 million, is available to the district.

About $4 million to $5 million will be used for upgrading mechanical systems at King and Kennedy middle schools, while a portion of the money will go toward the current construction at KHS.

The final learning hub at KHS will be dedicated as a remote and hybrid learning space.

With the final round of federal COVID-19 aid, the district is slated to receive about $20 million, of which 20 percent must be used to address learning loss. The funds will be available next year through 2024.

“These ESSER dollars are not guaranteed to continue year after year,” Grossi noted. “We know they are not going to, so when we’re spending this money and planning to spend it, we are looking at one-time expenses.”

Without taking that approach, the district would run the risk of running into the same problem it was facing years ago with deficit spending, he added.

Grossi said the district is in the early stages of planning how to use the money, with one major project in consideration to renovate the cafeteria and common areas at Kankakee Junior High School.

Walters added that the district could also partner with the city of Kankakee to find ways to use the influx of federal money to benefit children and families in the community.

She and Grossi both highlighted the importance of a stability plan which takes into consideration the possibility of future cuts in state funding.

“That’s a lot of money coming into this area, and 20 years from now, we should see evidence that that money came to this area,” Walters said. “It shouldn’t be that 20 years from now, we got all this money — what happened?”