ICGS to host belated birthday celebration

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Genealogical Society was set to celebrate its 50th birthday in 2020 but the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Since restrictions have eased, the group will host a belated birthday celebration at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

The public is invited to enjoy cupcakes and ice cream, and enjoy a program which will explain the background of Iroquois County townships.

The ICGS is a nonprofit group, and the birthday celebration and program are free to attend, but donations are welcome.

The group is currently sponsoring a raffle for a quilted wall-hanging, “Course Set for America.” The wall-hanging is on display at the Old Courthouse Museum and tickets are available for purchase. The drawing will take place at the group’s annual meeting on Nov. 6.

For more information on the birthday celebration, call 815-432-3730 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.