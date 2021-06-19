Farm Bureau names scholarship recipients

In the Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation’s 17th year of offering educational scholarships, an all-time record 11 recipients have been named. To date, $124,750 in scholarships has been awarded to Kankakee County students who are furthering their agricultural education. Due to continued generous financial support from the community, the 2021 high school graduate scholarships are in the amount of $1,500 each, up from previous $1,000 scholarship amount.

For 2021, the 11 Kankakee County scholarship recipients include five recent high school graduates who will each receive a scholarship in the amount of $1,500 and six recipients of the Kevin Yohnka Memorial Renewable Scholarship. For the renewable scholarship recipients, their scholarship amount will match their first year scholarship awards.

<strong>The following 2021 high school graduates were selected for scholarships:</strong>

• Alissa Bales from Momence High School is the daughter of David and Jacqueline Bales. Alissa plans to study agribusiness at Joliet Junior College.

• Ashlynn Bales from Momence High School is the daughter of David and Jacqueline Bales. Ashlynn plans to study agribusiness at Joliet Junior College.

• Taylor DeYoung from St. Anne Community High School is the daughter of Scott and Lisa DeYoung. Taylor plans to study horticulture at Kankakee Community College.

• Travis Fick from Grant Park High School is the son of Matt and Vickie Fick. Travis plans to study agribusiness at Joliet Junior College.

• Ava Splear from Indian Creek High School in Waterman is the daughter of Grant Splear and Deanne Frieders. Ava plans to study agricultural communications at the University of Illinois.

<strong>From the essays submitted, the following were chosen as this year’s Kevin Yohnka Memorial renewable scholarship recipients:</strong>

• Kayla Adams is a 2018 Clifton Central High School graduate and daughter of Jeff and Andra Adams. Kayla studies animal sciences at the University of Illinois.

• Josh Granger is a 2020 Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate and son of Scott and Vicki Granger. Josh studies agriculture production and management at Joliet Junior College.

• Mya LaMontagne is a 2020 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate and daughter of Marc and Nicole LaMontagne. Mya attends the University of Missouri majoring in animal science with a pre-veterinarian focus.

• Madison Orr is a 2018 Herscher High School and daughter of William and Sherri Orr. Madison is studying crop sciences at the University of Illinois.

• Peyton Richie is a 2020 Tri-Point High School graduate and daughter of John (Jay) and Tamara (Tammy) Richie. Peyton attends Lakeland Community College and plans to transfer to either Illinois State University or Western Illinois University to major in agricultural communications and minor in marketing and management.

• Emilie Tamblyn is a 2017 Manteno High School graduate and daughter of John and Megan Tamblyn. Emilie studies animal sciences at Iowa State University.

The Kevin Yohnka Memorial Renewable Scholarship is named in honor of Kevin Yohnka for his leadership and dedication to agricultural education. Yohnka was a founding member of the County Farm Bureau Foundation and was passionate about raising funds for the County Farm Bureau Foundation. He was serving as the Foundation’s Treasurer as well as Vice President of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau board at the time of his passing in August 2012.