Bourbonnais Police promote two officers

BOURBONNAIS — On Monday, Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps will promote Brent Barrie and Jason Sztuba during the village trustees’ board meeting.

Barrie will take the oath of office transitioning from sergeant to commander, a new position within the police department. Sztuba will take the oath moving from detective to sergeant.

The veteran officers have a combined 31 years of service with the Bourbonnais force.

“As the Bourbonnais Police Department continues to grow and adapt, so does our team,” Phelps said. “Both Barrie and Stzuba have demonstrated their ability to not only protect and serve the Village of Bourbonnais, but continually challenge themselves to go above and beyond their duties in various capacities. We look forward to seeing their accomplishments within these new leadership roles.”

Barrie joined the force in 2000. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016 and has served as a firearms training officer, field training officer, field training program supervisor and as a member of ILEAS (Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System).

Barrie completed Northwestern University’s 400-hour School of Staff & Command in 2019 and continues to pursue leadership courses as he sets the bar for the new commander position. He resides in Bourbonnais with his wife, Jodi. They have two children.

Sztuba joined the force in 2011. A U.S. Navy veteran, Sztuba has served the department as detective, crime scene technician, nuisance abatement program coordinator, field training officer, hostage negotiator and as a member of the county-wide Emergency Response Team. He resides in Bourbonnais with his wife, Laura. They have two children.

Both men will be sworn in at the board meeting Monday, which starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW. The public is welcome to attend.