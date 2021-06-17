Road closures announced for Bourbonnais Friendship Festival

BOURBONNAIS — Some areas are already closed and street closures will come next week as the village of Bourbonnais prepares for the Friendship Festival. The festival will be Wednesday, June 23, through Sunday, June 27, on the Bourbonnais Municipal Center grounds.

In preparation for the five-day event, the Event and Skate Plaza is currently closed, and skate equipment will be returned after the festival.

Beginning Sunday, June 20, William Latham Drive from Illinois Route 102 to Plum Creek Drive, and Plum Creek Drive from William Latham Drive to Briarcliff Lane will be closed.

All roads are scheduled to be reopened by the morning of Monday, June 28.

The festival theme is “Once upon a Time in Bourbonnais: Take Two” and includes a full schedule of events which can be viewed at <a href="http://bourbonnais" target="_blank">bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com</a>.