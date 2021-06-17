More hours to purchase city vehicle sticker

KANKAKEE — Kankakee has added evening and weekend hours for residents to purchase the mandatory vehicle sticker.

In addition to the regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the lower level of the Kankakee Administration Building, 304 S. Indiana Ave., the city has added additional time.

Vehicle stickers can now be purchased from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. Sticker sales will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, June 19 and June 26, at the same location.

Stickers are required to be on city residents’ vehicles by July 1. The taxing program generates in excess of $400,000.

Vehicle stickers are $35 for passenger vehicles and $20 for motorcycles.

All classes of trucks and buses of more than 8,000 pounds pay $45 per sticker.

The stickers are to be placed on the lower passenger-side corner of the vehicle’s front windshield.

If ticketed for not having a sticker by the July 1 deadline, the fine is $100. The cost of purchasing a sticker also is doubled after June.

WHAT: Kankakee mandatory vehicle sticker

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays, June 17 and June 24; and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, June 19 and June 26

WHERE: Kankakee Administration Building, 304 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee

COST: $35 for passenger vehicles, $20 for motorcycles and $45 for all classes of trucks and buses of more than 8,000 pounds

DEADLINE: July 1