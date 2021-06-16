State awards grant money for Bradley bike path project

BRADLEY — The Village of Bradley recently received a $245,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation for the continuation of the Broadway Street bicycle path.

The project was among 99 statewide to earn funds through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program to expand travel options and enhance quality of life in communities throughout the state.

Projects in Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Grant Park and Gilman also received grant money.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said the project goes from Broadway on the west side to Croswell Street and then north to the entrance of Perry Farm.

The grant covers 100 percent of the project, Watson said.

The projects receiving grants throughout the state include biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification and other projects designed to encourage safe travel across the various modes of transportation at the local level.

Projects were awarded based on their readiness and ability to connect to transportation networks and other economic drivers, as well as secure public support and provide public benefits. For the first time, additional consideration was given to projects serving areas with higher needs, based on population totals, percentage below the poverty level and estimated median household income.

The department received 270 applications for projects worth an estimated $293 million for the current cycle. The next call for projects will come in late 2022, with a 2023 award announcement.