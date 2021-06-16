CSL alters plant maintenance, utilities management

BRADLEY — CSL Behring, Kankakee County’s largest manufacturing employer with nearly 1,800 employees, is shifting some of its plant operations to a pair of third-party providers.

Several union employees stated on Tuesday they were informed of these changes — set to take place Sept. 1 — during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday. They said the hiring of the third-party providers will likely eliminate 65 union utilities services positions and perhaps up to 10 non-union supervisory positions.

The Melbourne, Australian-based company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of plasma-derived medications. The company’s biotherapies treat a variety of disorders, including hemophilia and hereditary angioedema.

The eliminated positions deal with such things as upkeep of the plant’s boiler room, water department, heat/air-conditioning systems, spare parts and care of the chemicals needed at the plant.

In addition, the employees informed the Journal that another 90 union workers will lose their jobs this fall as the company’s flu vaccine fill and packaging operations will be relocated to another CSL site in Holly Springs, N.C.

As a result of these changes, the company will reduce the Bradley site’s unionized workforce by about 155.

In a statement from plant management, the company said the changes are being put in place in an effort to increase site efficiencies. CSL Kankakee has formed two “strategic partnerships” with external service providers to handle these roles.

“Forming strategic partnerships with external service providers is one way that we can access and sustain new capabilities, innovation and industry best practices,” the company explained.

Jones Lange LaSalle, a leading integrated service utilities provider, and Wolseley Industries Group, which will oversee the spare parts management, have been hired to handle these functions, CSL Kankakee told the Journal.

“JLL has deep expertise in this field, and we believe this partnership will help us to improve our operations. Given the breadth of JLL, we will enhance our flexibility to meet the evolving needs of our business and how we deliver on our promise to patients and improving human health,” the company said.

CSL noted it would be sharing with the employees and the Local 498C United Food and Commercial Workers-International Chemical Workers Union Council on how these partnerships will move forward and any impacts that may result.

The company also stated that since some details are still being finalized, further information cannot be provided at this time as to how this will impact workers.

“We are committed to treating people with respect and supporting those impacted by these changes,” the company stated.