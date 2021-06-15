Momence Heritage Day set for Saturday

By Daily Journal staff report

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, join the City of Momence for its annual Heritage Day. This year’s theme is the 1920s. Enjoy an entire day of free activities, including carriage rides, tours and exhibits and local entertainment.

There will be a car and tractor show at Island Park with more than 40 vendors with artisan crafts, soaps, wood, jewelry, baked goods and more. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Donut Foundry and Steam Hollow Brewing Co.

Activities run throughout the day and, from 7 to 11 p.m., there will be a street dance featuring Time Bandits. For more information and a list of activity locations, visit <a href="http://momenceheritageday.org" target="_blank">momenceheritageday.org</a>.

The car show at Island Park will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the show’s emcee will be Doug Wheeler. J. Hustle, Vern ‘N’ Vern and more will be performing at the bandstand throughout the day.