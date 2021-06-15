Jordan arrives, Redmond exits Bradley board

BRADLEY — Two new faces joined the Bradley Village Board — one elected and the other appointed — and one longtime board member departed as the new board was sworn into office.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, new board member Grant Vanden Hout was sworn into office with fellow Progressive Citizens Party trustees Brian Tieri and Ryan LeBran.

But the nearly two-year board vacancy following the move of then-Trustee Mike Watson to the position of mayor pro tem was filled on Monday as former Democratic Party mayoral candidate Gene Jordan was appointed to fill the nearly two years left on the open board seat.

In addition, the mayor pro tem tag was removed from Watson’s title as the Progressive Citizens member was sworn into office as the village’s newest mayor. Watson has served as mayor pro tem since April 2019.

Watson was the runaway winner of the April municipal election as he defeated former Trustee Lori Gadbois and Jordan.

But while there was celebration for the new board, there was also sadness as 28-year Trustee Bob Redmond, defeated in the April election, said goodbye to the board.

Watson acknowledged Redmond’s years of dedication to the board and village residents and expressed hope that he would remain involved in helping the village become a better place for everyone.

Redmond, who at times fought back tears, said he would. He noted when he first became a trustee in 1987 the village had a population of about 11,000. The village is now nearly 16,000 residents strong.

He noted he had served under six mayors and with numerous trustees.

“I believe we have accomplished quite a bit,” he said reciting numerous retailers and restaurants which have come to call Bradley home.

“I’ve worked with a lot of talented people to make Bradley a better place to work and live. ... I’m very proud of what we have done,” he said.

Concerning the appointment of Jordan, Watson said it was a simple choice. He said Jordan, the owner of Glassworks at 1034 W. Broadway St., will bring the perspective of a small business owner to the board.

While he ran for mayor as a Democrat, the 49-year-old said party lines will not impede his work toward helping Bradley.

“I don’t toe any party line. I’m here to help the village. Any way I can serve the village, it’s all about our village,” he said after the board meeting.

The two other Bradley board members are Darren Westphal and Brian Billingsley, also Progressive Citizens members.