Bradley student reflects on spelling bee experience

BRADLEY — Multi-year spelling bee competitor Quinn Meadows won’t advance to the next round of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, but he doesn’t feel like he is walking away empty-handed.

“The spelling bee in general has been a good experience,” the recent Bradley Central graduate said. “It helped me not only with understanding words and language, but it also taught me about having a work ethic.”

He said he also counts his trip to Washington, D.C., for the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee and the friends he has made while preparing for the bee as wins.

Quinn, who will be a freshman at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in the fall, was one of 209 students from across the country to participate in the preliminary round of the bee on Saturday.

Preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds are being held virtually leading up to the in-person finals July 8 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, where the top 10 to 12 spellers will compete for the No.1 title.

Quinn logged into the virtual preliminary round Saturday from Bradley Central, with math teacher Jennifer Anglin serving as proctor.

Unfortunately, he missed the word “hermeneutics” by one letter, mistaking the second “e” for an “i.”

The word refers to “the study of the methodological principles of interpretation (as of the Bible),” according to <a href="http://Merriam-Webster.com" target="_blank">Merriam-Webster.com</a>.

Quinn said he recalled the word from his study sheet, but he feels that his nerves got the better of him.

As the bee was having some technical difficulties, Quinn was called for his turn about an hour later than scheduled, he said. During the wait, Quinn said he “spent a lot of time psyching [himself] out.”

Preliminary competitors were to be given three words: one to spell off the study sheet, one vocabulary word to define by multiple choice, and one to spell that was not on the study sheet.

As Quinn missed the first word, he was not given the chance to tackle the second or third words.

He said he didn’t expect to make it to the finals, but he wished he would have made it farther in the competition.

In pre-COVID years, regional spelling bee winners would all travel to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Quinn experienced this himself as a sixth-grader in 2019, when he won first place at the I-KAN Regional Spelling Bee.

In 2020, Quinn won second place in the regional bee. First-place winner Aidan Stueck, of Manteno, was set to represent the region in D.C., but the competition was canceled due to the pandemic.

Bradley Central Principal Mark Kohl said that although Quinn was disappointed in how he did Saturday, he undoubtedly has a bright future ahead of him.

“He’s a hard worker and a very intelligent and respectful young man,” Kohl said.

Quinn received the “First Knight” Superintendent’s Award at his eighth-grade graduation, Kohl noted.

The award is given to a student who “consistently displayed the characteristics that make them an outstanding student and person,” according to the school district’s website.

Those characteristics include leadership, work ethic, GPA, service to school and school involvement.

Quinn has already begun participating in an athletic camp at BBCHS this summer, and he said he is thinking about joining the soccer team and considering clubs such as the mathletes and scholastic bowl.