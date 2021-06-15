BBCHS incoming, outgoing superintendents prepare for transition

BRADLEY — Matt Vosberg, the incoming superintendent of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, took a few minutes to introduce himself during Monday’s school board meeting, while Scott Wakeley, the outgoing superintendent, attended his last meeting with District 307 and said his goodbyes.

Vosberg, who officially starts with BBCHS July 1, said he spent the day Monday meeting with Wakeley, Principal Brian Wright, the administrative team and others he will be working and interacting with in his new role.

The meetings were to help him in “getting up to speed” with everything happening at BBCHS, he said.

“I’m very appreciative of this opportunity,” he said. “Everything is as advertised. The search firm said great things about the district, and I’m seeing that as I introduce myself to new people.”

Vosberg has been deputy superintendent of Rockford Public Schools District 205 for the past eight years.

One of 25 applicants for the position, Vosberg was selected from a national search with the assistance of Libertyville-based search firm BWP & Associates. The school board approved his hire June 7.

He will earn $202,000 each year on a three-year contract.

Vosberg also cleared up a question he said he’s been getting a lot lately — his sports allegiances.

As he originally hails from Madison, Wis., Vosberg said he is a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as the Green Bay Packers.

During his final superintendent’s report, Wakeley expressed thanks to past and present board members and to administrators and staff.

“I’m so proud of the work that’s been done,” he said. “It’s been challenging work.”

Wakeley recalled that during his eight years with the district, the school has had to shut down because of a fire, a gas leak, cold and hot weather extremes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I say all those things because those are real things that impact the day-to-day lives of our staff and the day-to-day lives of our kids, and yet, learning still occurs,” he said.

Wakeley, who is leaving to become superintendent of Homewood-Flossmoor High School, said that after meeting with Vosberg Monday, he was “excited about the direction he will take the district.”

“He is going to fit in perfectly,” Wakeley said. “Of course, we’re going to be in the same [athletics] conference, and he has my number. I’m just a phone call away.”