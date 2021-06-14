Schools await further guidance for post-COVID school year

BRADLEY — Though Illinois has crossed the finish line into Phase 5, questions remain as to what exactly next school year will look like.

The uncertainty regarding the state’s guidance for schools sparked discussion during Thursday’s meeting of the Bradley Elementary School Board.

Bradley parent Patrick McCullough used the public comment portion of the meeting to voice his concerns about face mask requirements in the upcoming school year.

Since his children are under 12 years old and may not be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations until the end of 2021, he wondered if staff would still be required to wear masks when school resumes in the fall.

“If the adults in front of me are not wearing masks, if I was a kid, I would say why do I have to be masked when no one else does,” he said.

Superintendent Scott Goselin said that while many possibilities were opening up for businesses as the state entered Phase 5 on Friday, schools are still in the dark in many regards.

“I think the question that’s going to [remain] is how much [Phase 5] will affect schools during the fall,” he said, noting that state officials have yet to rule one way or the other on requiring masks for next school year.

Guidance so far from the Illinois State Board of Education and state superintendent has indicated a push for schools to return to in-person learning in almost all situations.

A remote-learning option could be provided, for instance, to students under the age of 12 who are close contacts or become sick with COVID-19. State officials have also said schools could reduce social distancing from 6 to 3 feet in some situations.

Goselin added that it doesn’t seem like schools will be able to provide a blanket remote learning option for anyone who wants it, based upon the guidance so far.

Despite some holes and points in need of clarification in the guidance, the district is planning to resume full school days, with Bradley Central to start at 7:45 a.m., Bradley East to start at 8:15 a.m. and Bradley West to start at 8:45 a.m.

“Hopefully, we’ll never have to do a shortened schedule for any particular reason again,” he said.

Board members discussed some uncertainties for next year, such as whether a district could offer remote learning on its own accord, and if so, whether the state would recognize those attendance days.

Board President Terrie Golwitzer noted that Bradley schools are still spreading out lunch periods to keep kids socially distanced while they eat, and without updated guidance, that would probably have to continue next school year.

“We’re going to have to completely reschedule our days to get these kids fed still,” she said.

Goselin noted that the district has always taken the approach to wait and follow the guidance of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state superintendent and governor, and he hopes more guidance will follow the Phase 5 reopening by July.

“I’d like to get families as much information as we can, but I want to give the right information and I don’t know what the right information is…” Goselin said. “The best thing would be to get our kids full time, full days, not wearing masks and able to learn like we have been in the past. That would be the best thing for our kids and for our school district.”