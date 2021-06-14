Grants to help communities improve walkability, reconfigure roadways

The continuation of Kankakee’s South Schuyler bike and pedestrian roadway improvements was one of four local projects awarded grants last week by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Planned projects in Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Grant Park and Gilman were among 99 statewide to earn funds through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program to expand travel options and enhance quality of life in communities throughout the state.

Piggush Engineering Inc. is involved with the Kankakee, Grant Park and Gilman projects, aiding in the grant application process.

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

The South Schuyler Avenue project in Kankakee was awarded $1.3 million for construction. The city was awarded $480,000 for engineering and design phases for the Riverfront Trail project.

“This is exciting,” City Engineer Neil Piggush said of the two grants. “There are good things going on downtown and for the city.”

Last week, the city council approved four agreements totaling $44 million worth of planned investments in two separate downtown locations — 316 S. Schuyler Ave. and 197 S. West Ave.

The Schuyler Avenue project includes a business incubator in the former Midland States building and a 92-unit apartment complex, while the project slated for West Avenue will redevelop the former Pope Brace building in the 100 block of South West Avenue into a 35-unit apartment complex.

The South Schuyler project is shovel ready, and Piggush said construction should begin in the spring of 2022.

A major change in lane reconfiguration at the intersection of South Schuyler Avenue and River Street will be aimed at increasing motorist and pedestrian safety along the route. Planned changes will allow for dedicated left-turn-only lanes along South Schuyler Avenue and the elimination of a northbound lane across the bridge.

It will feature curb bump-outs on the west side of Schuyler and ADA upgrades at all intersections.

On-road bike lanes will allow connecting the downtown to the south across the Schuyler Avenue bridge to connect into the trails to Kankakee Community College as well as bike routes to the west along Jeffers Park and Wall Street.

Two years ago, the 100 and 200 blocks of South Schuyler and 100 block of North Schuyler were reconfigured with parking allowed only on the west side as well as adding bike lanes both north and south.

This project would also connect into the city’s proposed East Riverwalk along the east side of Schuyler Avenue just south of River Street.

The Riverfront Path project will extend from the east end of the existing pedestrian bridge over the river south through Fisherman’s Park, over Soldier Creek, then under the Court Street bridge and then follow the east bank of the Kankakee River south to connect into Station Street.

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

Bourbonnais received $2 million for its proposed pedestrian/bicycle bridge over the U.S. Route 45/52 and Illinois Route 102 intersection near Olivet Nazarene University.

The bridge would be covered and allow for pedestrian and bicycle traffic, and elevators would transport users from street level to the bridge deck.

Olivet uses off-campus apartments to house some students and those are located northwest of the intersection, meaning students must cross the roadway.

The proposed cost of the entire project was figured at $6.3 million a few years ago, but Mayor Paul Schore said that is likely to change with current pricing.

“We are obviously grateful to receive the grant,” he said. “We will also try to find other funds. We will talk with the university. We still have a lot to do.”

Robinson Engineering wrote the grant for Bourbonnais.

<strong>Grant Park</strong>

The village received $417,000 for engineering and construction costs for a 10-foot-wide bike/pedestrian path on the east side of the village. The village’s local match is $107,000.

The project begins at North Hamilton Street at the west end and extends to the east end of the Casey’s parking lot.

Currently, people must walk or bike along the existing Illinois Route 1/17 north side shoulder to get to the Dollar General and Casey’s.

<strong>Gilman</strong>

In Iroquois County, the city of Gilman received a $2 million grant for its downtown streetscaping improvements along North Central Street.

The area includes North Central Street from U.S. Route 24 north to Third Street, Front Street from North Central to Main Street, and Second Street from North Central to the Canadian National railroad crossing.

Project will include reconfiguring street parking and reconstructing sidewalks for ADA-compliant access to all existing businesses and buildings. Lighting will be updated as well.