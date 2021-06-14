Claudio voted next Kankakee County associate judge

KANKAKEE — Longtime Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Brenda L. Claudio has been voted as the next associate judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit.

Claudio will replace Associate Judge Ronald Gerts, who is retiring. She will be sworn in on Aug. 2.

Born in Puerto Rico, Claudio will become the first Hispanic judge in Kankakee County, Chief Judge Michael Kramer said.

“Brenda is an integral part of our local area communities and a respected member of the legal community,” Kramer said in a release.

“Moving from the state’s attorney’s office to judge is a natural step,” Claudio said. “As an assistant state’s attorney I advocated for victims in my cases, the ultimate goal was seeking justice.”

Claudio started in the traffic division, hired by then State’s Attorney Mike Kick.

She has worked in the state’s attorney office since 1997. She handled traffic, misdemeanors, violent felony offenses, sexual assaults and homicides.

“I wanted to practice in the civil division,” Claudio said. “The spot was filled and Mike Kick said he had a spot open in traffic. I liked Kankakee and the people here. I said let’s try this. I never left and never looked back.”

Claudio received her undergraduate degree in 1993 from the University of Illinois in Chicago, and her Juris Doctor in 1996 from DePaul University in Chicago.

“Brenda is a brilliant litigator who has served Kankakee County by prosecuting some of its most violent crimes,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.

“If you know Brenda, you know she is called to be a judge, so we are all happy for her and thankful that she’ll continue in service to Kankakee County. She makes those around her better advocates and better people.”

Claudio and her husband are the parents of two children.

Other attorneys who applied were Jamie Boyd, John Denton, Karren Farmer, Dawn Landwehr, Jennifer Mansberger, Dana Meyer, Andrew Purcell, Rebecca Souligne, Mark Steffen and Kenneth Wright.