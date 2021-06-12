Narcan training available in Iroquois County

The Iroquois County Public Health Department offers free Narcan (naloxone) training for individuals 18 and older.

Narcan is an opioid overdose reversal drug used to save lives in the event of an opioid overdose. Opioids come in various forms such as prescription pain medicine, heroin and fentanyl. Opioid overdose can cause slow, shallow breathing and can result in death.

Narcan training includes an overview of the opioid epidemic, instructions on how to use Narcan and a free Narcan kit.

The kit contains two 4-mg doses of Narcan, a Narcan quick use guide, a resource card and face shield for providing rescue breaths.

These services are supported in full or in part by a contract with the Kankakee County Health Department, the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery as part of the federal Opioid-State Targeted Response grant.

To schedule individual or group Narcan training, contact Community Health Educator Gina Greene at 815-432-2483 or ggreene@co.iroquois.il.us.

To schedule individual or group Narcan training, contact Community Health Educator Gina Greene at 815-432-2483 or ggreene@co.iroquois.il.us.