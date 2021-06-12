Kiwanis honors 6 local students

Six students from five Kankakee County schools have been honored with the Kiwanis Student Achievement Award.

The award is part of a longtime project of the Kankakee Kiwanis Club, which has a mission to serve the children of the world.

This year’s honorees are Elaina Storer of St. George School, Gabriel Rewert of Trinity Academy, Alexas Orega of Bradley Middle School, Josiah Johnson of Faith Baptist Academy, and Kendyl Christon and Justin Andrade of the Lincoln Cultural Center.

Students are selected by the faculty at each school. The criteria for selection include good academics, but goes beyond that, according to a press release. The award includes attendance, leadership, enthusiasm and inspiration. The hope is that the students will demonstrate service, both in school and in the community.

Kiwanis usually honors the students and their parents at a luncheon. The luncheon was canceled this year because of ongoing concerns with the pandemic. Each student receives a certificate.

Each school, either public or private in Kankakee County, is empowered to honor a student by Kiwanis.