Bradley Central grad to compete for spot at National Spelling Bee finals

BRADLEY — You might want to wish Quinn Meadows good luck this weekend, but with how seriously he takes the spelling bee, he probably won’t need it.

The recent Bradley Central graduate is one of 209 spellers slated to participate Saturday in a preliminary competition of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Quinn will go to Bradley Central to compete in the virtual bee, which will be proctored by a school administrator. The competitors each have a time they are scheduled to log in for their turn to spell.

If Quinn fares well Saturday, his next competition will be Tuesday. If he advances from there, he will compete again June 27.

The top 12 spellers from the virtual preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinal competitions will go to the in-person finals July 8 near Orlando, Florida. The finals will be televised on ESPN.

Quinn advanced to represent schools in Iroquois and Kankakee counties with <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/feels-like-redemption-repeat-contender-from-bradley-central-takes-1st-in-regional-spelling-bee/article_997a8f3c-7810-11eb-b618-6f2121bdb146.html" target="_blank">his victory at the I-KAN Regional Spelling Bee</a>, which took place in February at the I-KAN Regional Office of Education.

He spelled 30 out of 50 words correctly on a virtual test and was the top scorer out of 12 contestants.

An experienced speller, Quinn breezed through words such as calamander, aporia, luculent, ptosis and en masse.

He also won second place in the 2020 regional competition and was the 2019 regional champion.

Quinn traveled to Washington, D.C., in 2019 for the last national competition held before the pandemic hit. The <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/local-spelling-bee-champion-takes-cancellation-in-stride/article_c8e3687c-880e-11ea-9904-b3767f73e34a.html" target="_blank">2020 national competition was canceled</a>.

After winning the February regional competition, Quinn said his victory felt like “redemption” after coming so close to first place last year (Manteno student <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/manteno-student-gains-ultimate-success-in-speedy-spelling-bee/article_fe748cbe-6338-11ea-9f37-57b21fa5c138.html" target="_blank">Aidan Stueck was regional winner</a> in 2020).

He also said he was even more motivated to continue studying since he would have to fight for the top 12 spot to travel to the finals in Florida.