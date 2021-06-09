Family Night Out returns to Bourbonnais

As the county returns to a state of normalcy, community events continue to make a comeback. Among those events is Bourbonnais Township Park District’s annual Family Night Out.

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, the 5-year-old event at Perry Farm will offer a variety of family-friendly activities. Advance tickets are not available. Admission is based on car load, which is $10 and paid on arrival.

That admission fee includes the Magical Balloon Dude Show, musical entertainment by Istvan & His Imaginary Band, games, food and more. The first 500 people to enter will receive a Family Night Out T-shirt.

“This is our event that we kick off the summer with,” said Hollice Clark, executive director of the Bourbonnais Township Park District. “We want the community to come out and we try to make it as reasonable as possible.”

Clark said there also will be an animal stuffing station available for extra purchase. This station will be cash only. Additionally, there will be a bounce house and they’ve planned games for all ages. Those games will be available from the start of the event until 7:30 p.m. From 7 to 7:45 p.m., the Magical Balloon Dude Show will take place.

Finally, from 8 to 9 p.m., a performance from Istvan & His Imaginary Band will close out the night.

“I’m very excited that COVID is in our rearview mirror and we’re looking forward to the state opening up so we can have some great events this year,” said Clark.

Among these events is the summer concert series, with performances scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesdays. The July 6 concert is The Sting Rays at Perry Farm, playing oldies and rock music. July 13 is Wild Daisy at Willowhaven Park, playing upbeat country and pop.

July 20 is Shout Out at Perry Farm, a modern band playing a mix of genres and eras. July 27 is Billy Elton at Willowhaven Park, playing the music of Billy Joel and Elton John.

A new event the park district will be taking part in is “Unplug Illinois,” a statewide initiative to encourage families to get off their devices and “unplug” as well as to showcase what parks and rec agencies offer.

The event will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 10, with activities and scheduled demonstrations. More information on the event will be released as it gets closer.

“We are very excited about the events that we are planning this year and we want people to come out to enjoy their families and the events that their park district provides for them,” expressed Clark.

For more information on Family Night Out and Bourbonnais Township Park District events, visit <a href="https://www.btpd.org/btpd/events" target="_blank">btpd.org/btpd/events</a>.

