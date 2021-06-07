2 killed in Memorial Day weekend crash on I-57

A Bourbonnais man was one of two people killed in a crash on Interstate 57 just north of the Will/Kankakee county line over the Memorial Day weekend.

Lecester M. Chapple, 33, Bourbonnais, and Laura N. DeJesus, 41, of Milwaukee, Wis., were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Illinois State Police District 5 news release.

The crash occurred at approximately 5 a.m. on May 30.

The release said a preliminary investigation indicated both vehicles were traveling north on I-57 north of mile marker 325.75.

For unknown reasons, DeJesus’ vehicle veered off the roadway to the left, striking the median cable wires before becoming disabled in the left lane.

Chapple’s vehicle struck the rear of DeJesus’ vehicle while she was outside of it. The impact caused DeJesus to be hit by her vehicle.

Chapple’s vehicle continued north before veering off the roadway to the left, striking the cable barrier on the left side of the roadway.