Worldwide shortage hits home at Bradley bicycle shop

Are you thinking about buying a new bicycle? Expect to wait at least a few months or even longer to pedal the bike down your favorite path or street.

Due to a surge in demand caused by the year-long pandemic, a shortage of parts and a slowdown in production, some bicycles are back ordered for more than a year. It’s a worldwide shortage, and it’s affected Tern of the Wheel, the local bike shop at 404 W. Broadway in Bradley.

“There’s bikes that we’ve had on back order for quite some time like in August [2020], and some of those bikes were not even going to see this year,” said Marty Linneman, 37, manager of Tern of the Wheel. “... It’s up to a two-year wait on a lot of bikes.”

Tern of the Wheel exclusively sells Trek and Electra model bicycles, and Linneman checks daily his order status online with the bicycle warehouse in Wisconsin. The surge began shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the U.S. in March 2020.

“When the lockdown hit, it created a really big bike boom,” Linneman said. “But I think at that time, too, the factories were at lower capacity or some shut down.”

He said bicycles orders were soon on back order, and there was a lot of competition for the bikes from retailers.

“Whoever claims them first or orders them first, they’re in line to get it,” Linneman said. “If for whatever reason I decided I didn’t want [a certain bicycle] ... it goes to whoever’s next in line.”

Bicycling Magazine reported in November 2020 that bike sales were up 120 percent over the previous year, citing a Washington Post story. People were looking for new ways to get exercise with gyms closed and for alternate means for transportation. The interest hasn’t subsided, and neither has the backlog.

“I was hoping that as vaccinations and everything hit that production would ramp up, but I think at this point it’s just kind of such a deep hole that it’s going to take a while to dig out,” Linneman said.

Complicating matters, Linneman added, the two major parts suppliers SRAM and Chimano have encountered a shortage of materials.

“They can only produce so much,” he said. “Trek and Electra are just two of hundreds if not thousands of bike companies worldwide that all want these parts as well, so they can only distribute it out so much and be available to have. They might even have thousands of frames built but no parts to put on them and are waiting for certain parts.”

Before the pandemic, Linneman said he was able to order 15 bikes at a time either once a week or every two weeks. With an order of 15 bikes, he’s able to get free freight. Now he’s barely able to order one bicycle at a time, and it costs $25 shipping for each bike, increasing the cost.

“There’s a couple that bought a pair of bikes,” he said. “I ordered them in August. Their original ETA when I sent in the order, they thought it would be in March. And then I checked again, and it was pushed back to April. Now hers is pushed back into August or beyond and her husband won’t even get his until 2022.”

If Linneman ordered the popular Trek Dual Sport 3 today, it wouldn’t arrive until May 1, 2023.

“If you got a bike that you ride, hang onto it,” he said. “They’re hard to come by, and we’ve had people travel from pretty far distances. Some that come to mind there was somebody from Detroit, somebody from Columbus, Ohio, one from Madison, Wisconsin, where they’ll find it online that you had that bike, pay for it with a credit card and say, ‘I’ll be there to get it when I can.’”

{p dir=”ltr”}The parts shortage has also affected his repair business, but they’ve been able to work around some of the shortages. Last year there were no inner tubes for large bikes.

“There was a couple months where we were just patching a lot of tubes, because that’s all we could do,” he said. “Typically most bike shops don’t patch tubes. It’s something you do more in an emergency. You go into a bike shop, and they’re going to sell you a new tube, but we were finding ourselves patching a ton of them because that’s all we could do.”

{p dir=”ltr”}Tern of the Wheel’s bike sales make up approximately 45 percent to 55 percent of the shop’s business.

{p dir=”ltr”}”We’re losing that much in sales and the accessories that go with them,” said Steve Linneman, Marty’s dad, who bought the bike shop in 1986.

{p dir=”ltr”}Steve, 69, is the owner and still works at the shop and will until he retires sometime next year, and then Marty will become owner. The shop has four full-time employees, and they keep busy with the repair business.

{p dir=”ltr”}In 2019, Marty Linneman said if a customer wanted a bike that was in stock at the warehouse, it could be delivered the next day. The pandemic changed all that.

{p dir=”ltr”}”If we had the same availability for bikes in 2020 as we had in 2019, we probably would have sold at least twice as many bikes last year,” he said. “That’s probably a low-ball number.”

{p dir=”ltr”}Tern of the Wheel is the only bicycle shop in Kankakee County, and the others are more than 25 miles away in Frankfort, New Lenox, Watseka, Homewood, Joliet, and Cedar Lake, Ind.

“That puts all the load on us, which is fine,” Marty Linneman said. “We like the business and everything, but nobody likes to be totally overwhelmed either so it was pretty stressful last year when you were having to tell people it’s that long of a turnaround, but it’s not like we were all sitting around loafing.”

Other retailers in the area that carry bicycles — Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target, for example — also have a limited supply. Dick’s had just a few adult bicycles and was expecting delivery on a dozen more. A sales associate said its inventory “took a hit” during the pandemic. It has plenty of bikes for small children. Target, in Bradley’s Water Tower Plaza shopping center, had two hybrid bikes, a mountain bike and a handful of youth bikes.

Tern of the Wheel has a limited supply of bicycles in stock, including a large Electra e-bike. The good news is some bikes ordered today could be shipped by the end of the year or in approximately three months, depending on the model. Those would mostly be kids’ bikes and the like, Lineman said.

