New BBCHS superintendent to be named Monday

BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 School Board is set to take action on the hiring of a new superintendent Monday.

The board has scheduled a special meeting for 7 p.m. Monday. The only action item on the agenda is appointment of the new superintendent.

Scott Wakeley is set to leave the district after eight years for a position as superintendent of Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

He starts July 1, as will the new person for BBCHS.

Board President Justin Caldwell said early this week that the board was in contract negotiations with a candidate. The candidate was identified out of an initial pool of 25 applicants with the assistance of the search firm BWP & Associates.

The board interviewed six candidates in person and narrowed the list down from there to two finalists, all within about a month’s time, as the decision from Homewood-Flossmoor High School to hire Wakeley was announced in late March.

The person won’t be named until he or she is officially accepted and hired by the school board.

The meeting will be held in the BBCHS board room.