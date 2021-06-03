BBCHS board in contract talks with candidate for superintendent

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School is on track to name its next superintendent within the next two weeks.

BBCHS District 307 School Board President Justin Caldwell said the board offered the position to a candidate on May 25 and is currently in contract negotiations with that person.

“We have identified a candidate and we’re working through contract negotiations now,” Caldwell said Monday.

While the candidate has verbally accepted the position, the board still has to reach an agreement with that person on a contract.

The candidate was narrowed down from six who were brought in for in-person interviews with the board. The six candidates were narrowed down from there to two finalists. A total of 25 candidates applied.

The candidate’s name won’t be announced until he or she is officially accepted and hired by the school board.

Caldwell said the board’s goal is to finish contract negotiations this week and vote on the hire by the next scheduled board meeting on June 14, though a special meeting may be called sooner if they are ready before that date.

Superintendent Scott Wakeley earns an annual salary of slightly over $220,000 per year. He has now entered the last month of his eighth and final year as superintendent of BBCHS.

Wakeley was selected in March to become co-superintendent of Homewood-Flossmoor High School starting July 1; he is to take over as superintendent the following year when current Superintendent Von Mansfield retires.

Wakeley was hired on a three-year contract with Homewood-Flossmoor High School; he will start with a $230,200 salary the first year and $235,200 the second year. For the final year of the contract, Wakeley will start with a $235,200 salary and receive the percentage increase equal to the teachers’ raise through collective bargaining, or he can accept a salary of $240,200, according to the Homewood-Flossmoor Chronicle.

The Libertyville-based search firm BWP & Associates was hired by the BBCHS board for $16,500 to assist in finding and evaluating candidates in about one month’s time.

“BWP did a phenomenal job for us,” Caldwell added. “(The company) really took all of our asks and wants into consideration. They presented us a pool of really great, qualified candidates.”