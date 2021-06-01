Artists sought for Bourbonnais mural

The United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties will end its 21-week Equity Challenge with the unveiling of a community-led mural. The Equity Challenge — which began on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will run through Juneteenth — has consisted of weekly learning assignments about equity, racism, bias and more.

As a result of the current 270-participant challenge, 120 reside in Bourbonnais where the community equity mural will be located — bringing Bourbonnais its first outdoor mural. United Way is partnering with the Village of Bourbonnais on the community engagement project and encourages public participation.

Beginning with the launch of the Community Equity Mural Design Contest, artists are invited to submit original artwork for the equity mural through June 11.

“This mural will not only symbolize taking steps to a more equitable community, but also leave a lasting mark as a reminder to keep the conversation going,” Fiana Comer, United Way community impact manager, said in a news release.

The Equity Challenge-inspired mural will represent the community, have an equity focus and looks to create a positive and interactive piece to engage not only Bourbonnais, but all of Kankakee County. The Community Equity Mural Committee will review all submissions following the deadline, and the top three designs will be presented online for community voting June 16 through June 18 via the Facebook event page.

The design with the most votes will be the winning design for the outdoor mural. The mural location, along with the winning artist and design, will be announced at a Juneteenth event on June 19. Event details will be released at a later date.

“The Village of Bourbonnais is excited to work with United Way and incorporate art into our growing community,” said Lindy Casey, the village’s marketing and public engagement manager.

“We welcome all artists, residents, businesses, visitors and volunteers to be a part of this project. Submit, vote, paint, donate ... you don’t have to be an artist to get involved. We hope this is the first of many mural opportunities here in Bourbonnais.”

Design contest guidelines, project donations, mural volunteers and businesses interested in hosting a mural at their location may visit <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/equity" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/equity</a>.

<strong>Event Information:</strong> The United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties will end its 21-Week Equity Challenge with an unveiling of a community-led mural. Not only will this symbolize taking steps to a more equitable community, but also leaving a lasting mark as a reminder to keep the conversation going and a focal point to take action. The Equity Challenge has 270+ local participants registered!

<strong>Location:</strong> About 120+ participants residing in Bourbonnais are registered for the Equity Challenge. So, United Way has partnered with the Village of Bourbonnais to have the mural located in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Building Wall Space Needed:</strong> Are you a local business seeking to become an Equity Champion and Ally? Do you have a wall space available for this mural project? Email our Board Member, Amanda Martinez, at <a href="mailto:amartinez@federatedbank.com" target="_blank">amartinez@federatedbank.com</a>.

<strong>Artist:</strong> Anyone is eligible to submit their design for the Community Equity Mural Design Contest. Artists can submit their design at <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/equity" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/equity</a> under “Community Equity Mural Design Contest.” Each artist can submit up to three designs within one submission form. The minimal requirement for submission is one design.

<strong>Voting:</strong> The top three designs selected by the Mural Committee will be posted on the United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties Facebook page via the Community Equity Mural Design Contest event for the community to vote. The design with the most votes will be the winning design for the mural!

<strong>Guidelines:</strong> at <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/equity" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/equity</a> Mural designs should represent our community, have an equity focus and capture the following: simple, timeless, highlights all demographics, displays unity, positive image and interactive piece to engage the community. Each artist must submit their own original work in any style: painting, sketch, digital, etc. in color or black and white. Please be mindful of the shape of your design to ensure it could be modified to fit on an outdoor wall space.

• <strong>May 24:</strong> Contest begins & open for artists to begin submitting their design(s) via the online form.

• <strong>June 11:</strong> Last day for artists to submit their design(s) via the online form.

• <strong>June 15:</strong> Mural Committee selects the top three designs.

• <strong>June 16:</strong> Online voting begins for the top three designs via the Facebook event page.

• <strong>June 18:</strong> Online voting ends hosted by United Way.

• <strong>June 19:</strong> Meet the artist & see the winning design at local Juneteenth event/Announcement of the selected mural location.

•<strong> Fall 2021:</strong> Mural unveiling.