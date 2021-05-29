Tank commander remembered for shielding others

It is a picture that many students pass every day.

As you enter the headquarters of the Roaring Tiger ROTC battalion at Olivet Nazarene University, you go up a slight flight of stairs. If you look to the right you’ll see a life-size portrait of a young man in Marine Corps dress blues.

The man is Wayne Michael Hayes, originally from Menomonie, Wis., and a 1965 Olivet graduate.

Hayes was killed in Vietnam, the first and possibly the only Olivet graduate to die there. He was mortally wounded while leading a tank platoon at the battle of Con Thien on July 6, 1967. He was evacuated to the hospital ship, USS Sanctuary, and died there.

In addition to the portrait, which went up on Sept. 11, 2017, Olivet honors his memory with the Freedom Garden, which stretches across the front of the Roaring Tiger building. Once an orphanage known as Fortin Villa, the garden holds an electronic Freedom Sign, which rotates the names of local men and women who have served in the armed forces.

Charles Hayes, Wayne’s brother, attended the dedication and remembered his brother.

Wayne, he said, had a deep sense of duty. He volunteered for the Marines and volunteered for combat. Charles said his brother had a bad hip, the result of a track injury in high school. When he went to enlist, however, the Marines never asked about that and he did not volunteer the information.

At Olivet, Hayes had been politically active. He was the chair of the Young Republicans Club at Olivet. When former President Dwight Eisenhower visited the college in 1962, Hayes shook his hand.

Charles described his brother as “Gung Ho” and “Semper Fi.” The family, he said, still has his brother’s sword from his commissioning as a Marine officer at the Marine Officer Candidate Course at Fort Benning, Ga. Charles said his brother had a goal of going to law school and serving in government.

Con Thien, “Hill of Angels” in Vietnamese, was a critical area in Vietnam. Just south of the Demilitarized Zone, it was within range of North Vietnamese artillery and was the scene of fierce fighting in 1967 and 1968.

Hayes had been with Charlie Company, Third Platoon, Third Tank Battalion for only a handful of days when the battle began.

Olin “Sparky” Norman, now of Columbus, Ga., was the driver of Hayes’ tank on that fatal day.

Norman said Hayes was “a fine officer.” You could see, Norman said, that he “lit up” when he was transferred to command the five M48 Patton tanks.

“I was proud to be his driver,” Norman said. “I know he saved lives.”

Hayes deployed three of his tanks in a wedge in front of the Marine infantry, helping to shield them during the battle. Hayes’ personal tank was at the tip of the wedge, that was the most vulnerable spot and the tank was most likely targeted by the North Vietnamese.

When the fighting started, Hayes’ position was in the turret of the tank. Norman said a North Vietnamese round, most likely an anti-tank shell or rocket propelled grenade, hit the hatch and burned through, mortally wounding Hayes.

Charles, who went on to a career as a Nazarene minister, was only 9 when his brother died at age 23. He vividly remembers two Marine officers coming to his family’s porch to inform his parents. It was the only time he saw his father cry. His mother screamed. The funeral on July 18, 1967, drew a huge crowd in the Wisconsin community. At least two dozen Olivet officials drove up for the services.

Charles told this story to the audience when the ceremony was held in 1967 at Olivet for his brother’s memory. His older brother once took him to buy his first baseball glove. They pored through a bin at Montgomery Ward’s to find the right one.

“I can almost, but not quite, reach out and touch him,” Charles said of his brother, in talking to the audience April 29, 2017.

And one day in heaven, Charles said, he hopes to play catch with Wayne again.